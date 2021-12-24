Mayor Wu deserves credit for Mass. and Cass plan, but the problem calls for statewide solution

The article “Reaction to immediate Mass. Cass plan mixed” (Metro, Dec. 17), which quoted Jason Quinn, a Fitchburg native who has been living on the streets in the area near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, provides insight into the scope of the problem and the shortfalls in Boston’s plan. While Mayor Michelle Wu and public health leaders across the city deserve credit, this is clearly a statewide epidemic. The Commonwealth’s leadership needs to evaluate resources across the state and then put localized solutions into action. In the absence of statewide action, what the proposed plan does most effectively is provide drug dealers with convenient, concentrated venues at which to peddle their products.

Joseph Castellana