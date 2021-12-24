Pedestrians, bicyclists share responsibility for safety on streets

Mayor Michelle Wu’s initiative in promoting transportation alternatives is admirable, particularly the commitment to safe streets to encourage walking and bicycling (“For Wu, full trains will be sign of success,” Metro, Dec. 19). At the same time, it is important to emphasize that pedestrians and bicyclists are basically invisible after dark, which starts around 4:30 p.m. at this time of year.

Outer garments in winter are often muted or dark. Street lights do not illuminate them, nor do even the brightest vehicle headlights. Pedestrians must not assume that just because they can see a bright oncoming headlight the driver can see them. To be visible it is necessary to wear a reflective vest or bright-colored jacket. Bicyclists have to have both reflectors and flashing lights that are visible from the sides as well as front and back.