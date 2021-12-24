Tougher vaccine rules for Boston are welcome

Businesses should see Mayor Wu’s order as a win-win

The article “Wu tightens vaccine rules: Customers, diners must prove inoculation” (Page A1, Dec. 21) featured a comment from Jon Hurst, head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, who said the city order would lower sales and add more of a burden to businesses. To the contrary, I believe the order would actually increase the numbers of people going into restaurants and places of business.

Most people in Massachusetts are vaccinated and understand the seriousness of COVID-19, and they would feel much more confident going to a restaurant, for example, knowing that everyone around them has been vaccinated. I see the new vaccine requirements as a win-win for businesses — increasing sales numbers while providing greater safety to employees and customers alike.