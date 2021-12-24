Tougher vaccine rules for Boston are welcome

Businesses should see Mayor Wu’s order as a win-win
The article “Wu tightens vaccine rules: Customers, diners must prove inoculation” (Page A1, Dec. 21) featured a comment from Jon Hurst, head of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, who said the city order would lower sales and add more of a burden to businesses. To the contrary, I believe the order would actually increase the numbers of people going into restaurants and places of business.
Most people in Massachusetts are vaccinated and understand the seriousness of COVID-19, and they would feel much more confident going to a restaurant, for example, knowing that everyone around them has been vaccinated. I see the new vaccine requirements as a win-win for businesses — increasing sales numbers while providing greater safety to employees and customers alike.
Advertisement
Mayor Michelle Wu is on the right path. Of course, it may take some time and effort to implement the order. But what business would not value safety as a number one priority?
Fred Schilpp
Yarmouth Port
Visit to NYC showed how well vaccine rules can work
I applaud Mayor Wu’s decision to require people to present proof of vaccination in order to enter restaurants, theaters, museums, gyms, and other indoor Boston venues. We went to New York recently, where a similar requirement has been in place for awhile. We enjoyed the theater, restaurants, and museums. We felt safe because we were assured that everyone inside with us was vaccinated and therefore unlikely to be infectious. Broadway is back, restaurants are full, and the museums are lively again.
I have no doubt that the mayor’s decision will be good for the economy and for our community’s health and well-being.
Wendy Nicholas Dorsey
Jamaica Plain