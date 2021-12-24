Home of the Week: Winthrop Victorian is a bright spot on a wintry day

Year built 1900

Square feet 2,922

Bedrooms 5

Baths 2 full, 2 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $9,209 (2021)

This 121-year-old Victorian is just a short walk to the shores of Winthrop Beach, but it offers glimpses of Boston Harbor, not Logan Airport. That view is reserved for the other side of town.

The home dates to 1900. Luxe Life Productions

The front porch is original to the home. Luxe Life Productions

The elaborate and colorful front door opens into a chandeliered foyer with 10-foot ceilings, a working fireplace with a gorgeous white marble mantel, and a stairwell on the right to the two upper floors.

The foyer has a working marble fireplace. Luxe Life Productions

To the left, one finds the living room and a key feature in Victorian homes: a turret. In this iteration, the circular space the tower forms is a light-bringer with three curved windows. The view into the room from this perch is a second white marble fireplace, thick crown molding, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a disk-like, period light fixture with flecks of colored glass.

The living room has a marble fireplace. Luxe Life Productions

A pocket door separates the living room and the dining room, where a crystal, candle-like chandelier hangs from a plaster medallion and casts a brilliant glow on the cherry-red walls. A built-in china cabinet holds court in the corner, which also contains a pair of windows, thin crown molding, tall baseboards, and French doors to the family room, where the bright walls give way to a neutral palette, wide crown molding, and a wood ceiling that flows into the dining area of the eat-in kitchen.

The family room. Luxe Life Productions

The flooring shifts to large format marble tile in the kitchen. The 755-square-foot kitchen has been fully updated to include granite counters; high-end stainless steel appliances, including a wine chiller and a gas stove with a grilling area; an island with seating; two sinks; and dark honey-colored, raised-panel cabinetry with smokey-glass doors. The working area of the kitchen is awash in brightness from three pendant fixtures with mosaic glass and recessed lighting, a combination that creates bursts of pattern on the orange walls. A slider opens to the deck, which offers a great spot to relax after swimming in the heated in-ground pool.

A half bath with a long baroque-style mirror and a matching vanity topped with a granite, step-edged counter completes this floor.

The half bath on the first floor offers a baroque-style mirror and cabinet. Luxe Life Productions

The second level holds the owner suite, two bedrooms, and a shared bath. The owner suite, which is roughly 265 square feet, boasts the bay windows of the turret and has wide crown molding that seriously hugs its curves. A crystal and brass light fixture that mimics flowers hangs from a plaster medallion, and the flooring is hardwood. The en-suite shower-only bath has lavender walls, white ceramic tile flooring, and a nondescript vanity with a granite countertop.

The bed is tucked into the turret in the owner suite. Luxe Life Productions

The larger of the two other bedrooms (157 square feet versus 130 square feet) offers pairs of windows and closets. The other has a single closet and two windows. They share a full bath with a tub/shower combination, a white ceramic tile floor, a window, green foliage-like walls, and a dual vanity topped with Formica.

The top floor contains the fifth bedroom, a sunroom at the top of the turret, and storage.

The shared upstairs bath. Luxe Life Productions

The sunroom is at the turret's top. Luxe Life Productions

The basement is utilitarian and provides a laundry area, a sink, cabinetry, and a half bath with a single vanity and tile flooring. The home sits on 0.15 of an acre.

The basement is partially unfinished, but has a laundry area with a sink, cabinetry, and a half bath. Luxe Life Productions

Anna Colletta of C&C Realty Associates in Melrose has the listing.

See more photos of the property below:

The home is a short walk to Winthrop Beach. Luxe Life Productions

This bedroom comes with hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Luxe Life Productions

A bedroom on the third floor. Luxe Life Productions

This top-floor room is used for storage. Luxe Life Productions

This bedroom is being used as storage space. Luxe Life Productions

The pool is heated. Luxe Life Productions

