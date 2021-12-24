fb-pixel Skip to main content

Home of the Week: Winthrop Victorian is a bright spot on a wintry day

With pops of color and a turret sunroom, this four-bedroom property is a retreat for all seasons.

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated December 24, 2021, 54 minutes ago
The kitchen has three lantern-like pendant lights with mosaic glass shades, orange walls, raised panel cabinets that are a dark honey color and have smokey glass fronts. There is a long island topped with granite and a gas stove. The flooring is large platform ceramic tile.
A long island with a sink bisects the working part of the kitchen.Luxe Life Productions

24 Temple Ave., Winthrop

$1,349,900

Style Victorian

Year built 1900

Square feet 2,922

Bedrooms 5

Baths 2 full, 2 half

Water/Sewer Public

Taxes $9,209 (2021)

This 121-year-old Victorian is just a short walk to the shores of Winthrop Beach, but it offers glimpses of Boston Harbor, not Logan Airport. That view is reserved for the other side of town.

The front exterior of the home, which is a Victorian with brown cedar shake siding. the home has one dormer in the middle, a turret on the left, and a farmer's porch on the right. The driveway runs along the right, and there is a short, wide tree that still has leaves in late fall. The front yard also has grass, which has yellowed. The sky is blue with wisps of clouds.
The home dates to 1900.Luxe Life Productions
A view of the home's wooden front porch, which has white columns, cedar shake shingles, a black lantern, a rocking chair, a blue box on the planks with the house address number on it (24), and a red front door with elaborate white trim that looks almost Moroccan.
The front porch is original to the home.Luxe Life Productions

The elaborate and colorful front door opens into a chandeliered foyer with 10-foot ceilings, a working fireplace with a gorgeous white marble mantel, and a stairwell on the right to the two upper floors.

A view of a foyer with a white marble fireplace that is lit. Above is a tall rectangular mirror that is flanked by sconces with white shades. The space also has a crystal chandelier, beige walls, and stairs with a patterned beige runner.
The foyer has a working marble fireplace.Luxe Life Productions

To the left, one finds the living room and a key feature in Victorian homes: a turret. In this iteration, the circular space the tower forms is a light-bringer with three curved windows. The view into the room from this perch is a second white marble fireplace, thick crown molding, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and a disk-like, period light fixture with flecks of colored glass.

A view of the living room, which has a white marble fireplace, a disk-like chandelier with flecks of colored glass, hardwood flooring, a wide entrance to the foyer, white crown molding, tall baseboards. There is a hexagonal coffee table with a glass top. It has vases on top of books. A comfy white chair with a throw pillow, a tall plant, an arm chair and a cabinet are in the corners.
The living room has a marble fireplace.Luxe Life Productions

A pocket door separates the living room and the dining room, where a crystal, candle-like chandelier hangs from a plaster medallion and casts a brilliant glow on the cherry-red walls. A built-in china cabinet holds court in the corner, which also contains a pair of windows, thin crown molding, tall baseboards, and French doors to the family room, where the bright walls give way to a neutral palette, wide crown molding, and a wood ceiling that flows into the dining area of the eat-in kitchen.

Advertisement

A family room with beige walls, three windows, a ceiling fan, a wood-plank ceiling, and hardwood flooring. There's a rug before the entrance to the kitchen. the home has leather chairs and a leather couch with throw pillows that are white, yellow, and an olive green pattern. A floor lamp is on in the far corner.
The family room.Luxe Life Productions

The flooring shifts to large format marble tile in the kitchen. The 755-square-foot kitchen has been fully updated to include granite counters; high-end stainless steel appliances, including a wine chiller and a gas stove with a grilling area; an island with seating; two sinks; and dark honey-colored, raised-panel cabinetry with smokey-glass doors. The working area of the kitchen is awash in brightness from three pendant fixtures with mosaic glass and recessed lighting, a combination that creates bursts of pattern on the orange walls. A slider opens to the deck, which offers a great spot to relax after swimming in the heated in-ground pool.

Advertisement

A half bath with a long baroque-style mirror and a matching vanity topped with a granite, step-edged counter completes this floor.

A baroque-style mirror that is wide and rectangular hangs over a matching vanity with a honed-edge counter. There is a picture of a vase with flowers in a gold frame above the white toilet.
The half bath on the first floor offers a baroque-style mirror and cabinet.Luxe Life Productions

The second level holds the owner suite, two bedrooms, and a shared bath. The owner suite, which is roughly 265 square feet, boasts the bay windows of the turret and has wide crown molding that seriously hugs its curves. A crystal and brass light fixture that mimics flowers hangs from a plaster medallion, and the flooring is hardwood. The en-suite shower-only bath has lavender walls, white ceramic tile flooring, and a nondescript vanity with a granite countertop.

The owner suite has red walls, a brass and crystal chandelier, hardwood flooring, crown molding. the trim is white. There is a two poster bed with a white duvet, a settee in front of the bed, a small bureau with a shaded lamp, an end table with a shaded lamp, and a bureau.
The bed is tucked into the turret in the owner suite.Luxe Life Productions

The larger of the two other bedrooms (157 square feet versus 130 square feet) offers pairs of windows and closets. The other has a single closet and two windows. They share a full bath with a tub/shower combination, a white ceramic tile floor, a window, green foliage-like walls, and a dual vanity topped with Formica.

The top floor contains the fifth bedroom, a sunroom at the top of the turret, and storage.

The shared bath has green walls that look like foliage, a white ceramic tile floor, a tub/shower combination behind a sunflower curtain, two sets of bulb lights above a frameless mirror, a white dual vanity with two sinks and a granite countertop, beige and navy throw rugs, and a hamper with a plant on top.
The shared upstairs bath.Luxe Life Productions
A curved room with an orange ceiling, several white-framed windows, grayish carpeting, and walls wallpapers with a navy blue and white design.
The sunroom is at the turret's top.Luxe Life Productions

The basement is utilitarian and provides a laundry area, a sink, cabinetry, and a half bath with a single vanity and tile flooring. The home sits on 0.15 of an acre.

Advertisement

A view of the basement with tile floor, cabinetry, columns, exposed joists, and a laundry setup.
The basement is partially unfinished, but has a laundry area with a sink, cabinetry, and a half bath.Luxe Life Productions

Anna Colletta of C&C Realty Associates in Melrose has the listing.

See more photos of the property below:

An aerial view of the Victorian home at 24 Temple Ave. in Winthrop and the other neighborhood homes, which have views of Boston Harbor.
The home is a short walk to Winthrop Beach.Luxe Life Productions
A blue bedroom with a bohemian-style fabric on the wall, blue walls, white crown molding, a bed with a pink throw, white furniture, and a ceiling fan.
This bedroom comes with hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan.Luxe Life Productions
This bedroom can be found on the top floor.
A bedroom on the third floor.Luxe Life Productions
An a-framed room with white walls and hardwood flooring. There is a wood bookcase, a box of things, a white bureau, and plastic drawers.
This top-floor room is used for storage.Luxe Life Productions
A bedroom with hardwood flooring, beige walls, white crown molding, handing clothes, shoes on a rack, wood furniture, and a beige-colored plaid rug.
This bedroom is being used as storage space.Luxe Life Productions
A diagonal view of the backyard pool and the rear of the home. Plants line the pool deck. The pool is covered with a green cover. The yard is made private by white fencing.
The pool is heated.Luxe Life Productions

Follow John R. Ellement on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Send listings to homeoftheweek@globe.com. Please note: We do not feature unfurnished homes and will not respond to submissions we won’t pursue. Subscribe to our newsletter at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video