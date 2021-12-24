fb-pixel Skip to main content

Celtics sign two more players to 10-day hardship deals

By Adam Himmelsbach Globe Staff,Updated December 24, 2021, 18 minutes ago
Al-Farouq Aminu has played 11 seasons in the NBA.
Al-Farouq Aminu has played 11 seasons in the NBA.Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

With eight Celtics players likely sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Bucks due to COVID-19 protocols, including frontcourt players Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Jabari Parker, the team is expected to sign veteran big men Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals, a league source confirmed.

Aminu, 31, averaged 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over 23 games with the Magic and Bulls last season. Pelle, 28, averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over 13 games with the Nets, Kings and Knicks last year.

Kanter on Thursday entered COVID-19 protocol, joining the seven players who missed Wednesday’s game against Cleveland.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.

