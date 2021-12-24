Celtics sign two more players to 10-day hardship deals

With eight Celtics players likely sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Bucks due to COVID-19 protocols, including frontcourt players Enes Kanter, Al Horford, Grant Williams, and Jabari Parker, the team is expected to sign veteran big men Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals, a league source confirmed.

Aminu, 31, averaged 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over 23 games with the Magic and Bulls last season. Pelle, 28, averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over 13 games with the Nets, Kings and Knicks last year.