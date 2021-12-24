Center Robert Williams is showing off his passing skills

Williams is mostly known for his above-the-rim actions at both ends of the floor, both soaring in for dunks and stopping opponents from doing the same. But he has also developed into a valuable passer, and against Cleveland he registered a team-high 7 assists, the second highest total of his four-year career.

The Cavaliers had trimmed a 23-point second-half deficit to 12 Wednesday when Celtics center Robert Williams caught the ball at the top of the key and surveyed the scene. He noticed Jaylen Brown making a backdoor cut along the left baseline and fired an on-target dart into Brown’s hands before he converted a reverse layup.

“I think he’s better than I knew coming in, and I saw that early in training camp,” coach Ime Udoka said. “It’s an area I think is underestimated for him. It depends on what we play out of, the fact he’s really grown in that area. I was surprised more than the other people when I got here about how well he passed the ball. I thought he could initiate some offense from up top without knowing how good a passer he was.”

Williams has a good eye for finding cutting teammates, a point of emphasis for this Boston team that is at its best when players are on the move. He is most dangerous when he has the ball on the perimeter with a clean look at the entire floor, but he has also become comfortable passing out of the post, such as when he found Romeo Langford slicing toward the hoop for a third-quarter basket Wednesday.

“He threaded the needle on a few, and then it comes down to guys making shots,” Udoka said. “Sometimes, he’ll make those same passes and we miss the shot, but he still has that vision and can do a lot of things out there … The passes he made are what we want to see from him going forward and so he was huge, obviously.”

Williams also had 21 points and 11 rebounds in the 111-101 win.

More hardship deals added

With eight Celtics likely sidelined for Saturday’s game against the Bucks because of COVID-19 protocols, including frontcourt players Enes Kanter Freedom, Al Horford, Grant Williams and Jabari Parker, the team is expected to sign veteran big men Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle to 10-day hardship deals, a league source confirmed.

Aminu, 31, averaged 4.4 points and 4.8 rebounds over 23 games with the Magic and Bulls last season. Pelle, 28, averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds over 13 games with the Nets, Kings and Knicks last year.

Freedom on Thursday entered COVID-19 protocol, joining the seven players who missed Wednesday’s game against Cleveland.

Welcoming a childhood icon

Brown was just 11 years old in the spring of 2008 when his hometown Atlanta Hawks faced the Celtics in a seven-game first-round series. That Boston team, which went on to win the NBA title, featured Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett. And the Hawks were led by a pair of Brown’s current teammates: Joe Johnson and Horford.

Johnson had 35 points in the Hawks’ Game 4 win in Atlanta during that 2008 series. The Celtics on Tuesday signed the 40-year-old forward to a 10-day contract via a COVID-19 hardship exemption.

“I remember that was a big deal in the city,” Brown said. “So, definitely a childhood icon, and having him here in the locker room is great. We need some vet leadership, we need some guys that kind of get the energy, the tone, the pace, the maturity level to where it needs to be, so I’m all for it.”

Johnson said he was thrilled to be reunited with Horford, his former Atlanta teammate.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “I hope he gets back out here and me and him get a chance to share the floor again. Only time will tell.”

Langford gets the start

With Horford and Grant Williams both out Wednesday, Udoka elected to start Langford rather than guard Dennis Schröder, who has typically been inserted into the lineup when there is an absence.

Udoka said the decision was mostly based on Cleveland’s preference to deploy bigger lineups, despite the fact that its starting frontcourt of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. Also, Udoka said he wants Schröder to get back into a rhythm as the team’s sixth man, the role he will fill when this team is whole.

“Either way, we’re comfortable with both,” Udoka said. “[Dennis] has started at times and then obviously comes off the bench when we want more size with Romeo in there.”

Langford responded with 11 points and 9 rebounds. Schröder, who returned Monday after being sidelined with a non-COVID illness, was just 1 for 11 and had 3 points.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.