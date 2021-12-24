EMass wrestling: Whitman-Hanson’s Charlie Lussier headlines Athletes of the Week

Jack Blizard, St. John’s Prep — The junior came up with a key pin at 220 pounds to help St. John’s Prep defeat Central Catholic 36-27 Thursday in a matchup of perennial contenders in quad meet in Marshfield. He also won twice in a sweep of Salem, N.H. and Lawrence earlier in the week.
Kate Connell, Norton — Down 5-0 in the third period, the junior rallied to win by fall with 23 seconds remaining in her 113-pound match against North Attleborough on Saturday.
Charlie Lussier, Whitman-Hanson — The freshman continued his undefeated season, going 2-0 against Quincy/North Quincy and BC High on Thursday thanks to a pair of first-period pins. The 106-pounder is now 10-0 on the season with seven pins after going 4-0 at the Sandwich Early Bird Tournament last weekend.
Shaun McLaughlin, Natick — After missing the spring season due to injury, the junior won the 126-pound weight class at the Wilmington Sons of Italy Tournament with three pins, finishing with a major decision victory over top-10 ranked James Bohenko of Central Catholic.
Max McNeeley, Andover — The senior won his 160-pound weight class to help Andover place second at the 15-team Londonderry Invitational, earning himself the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler Award.
Jayden Toppan, Gloucester — The sophomore became the second wrestler in school history to win at the Wilmington Sons of Italy tournament, championing the 220-pound weight class to join Chris Cassettari’s victory in 2016.