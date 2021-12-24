IIHF cancels U18 women’s championship over COVID-19 concerns for second consecutive year

The NHL pushed back its return from an already extended holiday break an extra day by postponing its entire 14-game Monday schedule for COVID-19 testing reasons. The league said it now plans to resume play Tuesday in a decision that increases the total of postponed games to 64 this season. Teams are still scheduled to resume practicing Sunday, but won’t be allowed to take the ice until players, coaches, and traveling officials are cleared following a round of COVID-19 tests. The decision to delay the resumption of play will allow what the NHL called “an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess clubs’ readiness to play.”The NHL said it will provide further updates on its return to play plans Sunday.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has canceled the under-18 women’s world championship for the second straight year over COVID-19 concerns, drawing sharp criticism with the men’s world junior hockey championship opening this weekend. The IIHF announced that tournaments scheduled to begin in January have been canceled because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant. The U18 championship was scheduled to take place Jan. 8-15 in Sweden. It’s the second straight year that the tournament has been canceled after the 2021 event was scrapped due to the pandemic. News of the cancellation came two days before the men’s junior hockey championship was set to begin in Canada. Hockey Hall of Famer Hayley Wickenheiser questioned the IIHF’s stated reason for canceling the women’s U18 tournament. “Nothing to do with safety, if they can pull (off) the (men’s tournament),” she wrote on Twitter. “Where there is a will, there is always a way. I question the ‘will’ part.” “Disappointed. Nope. OUTRAGED!” added the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association on Twitter. “These women deserve better. Yet again.” The IIHF said in a release that the decision to cancel the January tournaments was based on a recommendation from the organization’s medical committee.

Toronto’s William Nylander in protocols

Toronto forward William Nylander entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols, giving the Maple Leafs 13 players on the list. Maple Leafs captain John Tavares, defenseman Morgan Rielly, and goaltender Jack Campbell also are in the protocols along with coach Sheldon Keefe, two assistants, and four other members of the organization. The NHL shut down for its annual Christmas break after the lone remaining game Tuesday night. The league is scheduled to resume play Monday night with 14 games.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCLA forced to postpone games

No. 5 UCLA’s men’s basketball home games against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30 and Arizona State on Jan. 1 were postponed because of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within the program. The Bruins (8-1) have not been played since a Dec. 11 victory at Marquette. Five games have been called off and team activities remain paused. Rescheduled dates for the Arizona and Arizona State games will be announced when they are finalized with the Pac-12 Conference. Arizona did have a previous postponement rescheduled and now will host Washington on Jan. 3. The Wildcats were scheduled face the Huskies on Dec. 2 in the Pac-12 opener for both schools, but that game was called off due to COVID-19 issues with the Huskies. Elsewhere, Maryland announced that its Dec. 28 game against in-state opponent Loyola has been called off because of COVID-19 issues within the Loyola program. The Terrapins are looking for a replacement opponent.

FIGURE SKATING

Yuzuru Hanyu impresses during Japanese championships

Two-time and reigning Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu returned from a long injury layoff to land two quadruple jumps and score a world-leading 111.31 points in his short program at the Japanese championships. The 27-year-old Hanyu, who has been out for eight months with an ankle injury, punched the air with his fist after finishing his clean program in Saitama, Japan. He landed a quad salchow, a quad toe-triple toe combination, and a triple axel to post a score nearly five points ahead of American Nathan Chen’s score at Skate Canada. Hanyu and Chen are expected to go toe-to-toe for Olympic gold at the Beijing Games in February. The Japanese championships and Russian championships are running through the weekend, and with the US nationals in early January, they should give figure skating fans a glimpse of who to watch at the Winter Games.

MISCELLANY

Another Premier League match claimed by COVID outbreak

A coronavirus outbreak at Everton has forced the postponement of the club’s match at Burnley, the Premier League said. It’s the third match of the Boxing Day lineup to be postponed as part of a Sunday program that still features six games. Defending champion and league leader Manchester City hosts 2016 winner Leicester among the six games scheduled to go ahead Sunday. The Premier League has now called off 13 matches because of coronavirus issues in two weeks, with players having to isolate after testing positive or if they are unvaccinated and a close contact of a COVID-19 case ... The Miami Heat announced that center Dewayne Dedmon is expected to miss no more than two weeks with a sprained MCL in his left knee. Dedmon suffered the injury Thursday in Miami’s win over Detroit. It’s another blow, albeit perhaps a short-term one, to Miami’s frontcourt depth, now with Dedmon, Bam Adebayo, and Markieff Morris — three of the four tallest players on the Heat roster — all sidelined ... American midfielder Richy Ledezma signed a contract extension with PSV Eindhoven of the Dutch first division, a deal announced after he returned from a torn ACL to play his first senior team match in more than a year.