Natick wrestling’s culture, history to be put to the test as Redhawks take on Division 1

“It’s a culture shock,” said the senior. “Coach [ Bob ] Anniballi works us hard, but it all pays off. I think we’ve all come to like it and we see how it helps us.”

Despite wrestling since elementary school, he still wasn’t fully prepared two years later when he officially joined the Redhawks program as a freshman.

When Sam Papadopoulos was in seventh grade he began stopping by the varsity wrestling practices at Natick High, just to get a feel for them.

That Natick culture has produced undeniable success: Three state championships (including one six months ago), 16 section titles (including 15 in the last 20 years) and 25 Bay State Conference titles in 33 years under Anniballi, a three-time Boston Globe Coach of the Year who was inducted into the National Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017.

Advertisement

Being a part of Natick wrestling means something in the former shoemaking town.

“There’s a lot of history in Natick,” said senior Jake Adelmann. “During our matches, there’s a lot of townies showing up. We get pulled aside on the street. There’s a lot of connections. A lot of love. You have to take pride in it.”

Despite its unassailable history, Natick wrestling might be facing its most daunting task yet, but one it’s already attacking with aplomb. For the first time since the early 1990s, the Redhawks are competing in Division 1.

The 2021 MIAA Division 2 state champs, along with runner-up Central Catholic, both moved up in the latest re-alignment, joining stalwarts St. John’s Prep, Springfield Central, and Shawsheen Tech, as well as 2021 D1 runner-up New Bedford, to form what should be a hellacious 2022 state tournament.

Coming off a season featuring exclusively dual meets, with no tournaments, the Anniballi was anxious to see how his team stacked up in the new division, so he eschewed Natick’s traditional second week tournament in Milford and instead entered Wilmington’s prestigious Sons of Italy Tournament.

Advertisement

“Last year we kind of wrestled in a bubble,” Anniballi said. “It was hard to gauge where our kids stand statewide. We didn’t know what to expect.”

It turns out, they stand pretty tall. Natick crushed the competition in Wilmington, winning the tournament with 214 points, 68 ahead of second-place Central Catholic and 93 ahead of fourth-place Shawsheen. The Redhawks sent eight wrestlers to the finals and finished with seven champions. No other school had more than two winners.

“We definitely went out there and proved we are some of the best wrestlers out there,” said Papadopoulos, the 145-pound medalist. “It was good as an early-season marker. All we’re going to do is keep getting better.”

Papadopoulos was joined atop the podium by junior Lou Linton (106), junior Shaun McLaughlin (126), junior Mike Anniballi (152), Adelmann (170), senior David Seiche (182) and junior Bennett Sonneborn (195). Junior Liam Musante placed second at 120. Papadopoulous, Selche, and Anniballi, Bob’s oldest son, all knocked off top-five ranked wrestlers.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” Bob Anniballi said. “It was a tough field and we had guys rise to the occasion.”

Bob Anniballi has guided Natick to three state championships, 16 section titles and 25 Bay State Conference titles in 33 years. DebeeTlumacki

The Redhawks were particularly happy to win an individual tournament. Their last two state titles (2021 and 2017) came in the dual format, meaning it’s been a decade since their last individual tournament state crown.

“It was nice to have that back,” said Adelmann. “We missed that last year. It’s nostalgic. I’ve been wrestling with these guys for a lot of years and it was nice to see everyone back in the tournament format.”

Advertisement

After graduating just four seniors, the Redhawks got a lift this winter with the return of McLaughlin and Musante, who both started as freshmen but missed the spring season due to injury. Anniballi said his biggest challenge is filling out the top weights; as of now he has no heavyweight. Even Sonneborn is wrestling almost 15 pounds above his true weight at 195.

“Wrestling is unique in a sense that 14 weight classes are a lot,” Anniballi said. “A lot of times it’s luck that you have your best kids spread out. Oftentimes they end up all within the same cluster of weight classes. We kind of have that right now. A lot of our good guys are all around 152, 160, and 170.”

Despite the crowded D1 field, and their holes at the heavy end of the lineup, the Redhawks are confident heading into the prestigious George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament on Monday and Tuesday. Come February, they’re hoping to accomplish something no other team in the program’s storied history has been able to do.

“Natick’s never done a repeat,” Adelmann said. “We want to be the first team to do that.”

Junior Mike Anniballi (right) competes at 152 pounds for his father's team at Natick. DebeeTlumacki

A Natick wrestler stretches out before the Redhawks' match against Weymouth Wednesday. DebeeTlumacki

Near falls

▪ On Monday, Marshfield announced that its prestigious holiday tournament would be hosted without spectators.

Three days later, the event originally scheduled to take place Dec. 27-28 was canceled completely for the second consecutive year because of concerns around the spread of COVID-19, following the guidance of state officials and administration at the school.

Advertisement

Marshfield coach Matt Pomella made clear that the cancellation had nothing to do with COVID cases within the Rams’ program in a Facebook post Thursday morning.

“Just to be clear, the MHS Wrestling team is NOT experiencing any COVID issues,” Pomella said. “We are not suspending our wrestling program. We will be attending all other planned competitions. The tournament is being cancelled because it is too large an event.”

▪ Not only is Liam O’Brien often years younger than his competition when he wrestles for Marblehead/Swampscott, he’s usually more than 10 pounds lighter.

The eighth-grader has become a fixture in the Black & Blue lineup this season at 106 pounds after registering an 8-2 record during the Fall II season. O’Brien usually weighs in around the mid-90s, making his 4th place finish at the Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament all the more impressive.

“Some of them seem to go a little easy at the start,” O’Brien said. “It’s a little surprising.”

Coach Michael Stamison was not surprised by the middle schooler’s fast start due to the wrestler’s youth wrestling experience and strong spring performance. For Liam O’Brien, the younger brother of senior captain Connor O’Brien, skill on the mat runs in the family.

“He’s an O’Brien, so he’s going to be good on his feet,” Stamison said.”That’s a hallmark of their family.”

Advertisement

Marblehead/Swampscott finished 4th at the tournament, and Liam O’Brien was not the only middle schooler to contribute. Luke Michigan filled in at 113 for the injured Connor O’Brien and placed fourth as a seventh grader.

▪ In Western Mass news, Minnechaug’s Austin Monteiro picked up his 100th win on Wednesday against West Springfield, joining his three older brothers, Anthony, Ryan and Sean in the Century Club. …. Northfield Mt. Hermon’s Nicky Bell committed to wrestle at New York University.

Matches to watch:

Monday-Tuesday, 2021 George Bossi Lowell Holiday Tournament, 9 a.m. — The massive invitational is still on schedule to take place at UMass Lowell’s Tsongas Center. Many of the state’s elite programs will face off in one of the largest wrestling tournaments in New England. Lowell will be the host, carrying a 6-1 record.

Friday, super quad meet at Wakefield, 9 a.m. — After placing second at the Anthony Lisitano tournament, the Warriors will host Gloucester, Lawrence, and Whittier in what promises to be a highly competitive showdown on New Year’s Eve.

Correspondent Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.



