Patriots to be without Rhamondre Stevenson and Nelson Agholor

Receiver Kendrick Bourne (reserve/COVID-19 list) also missed all three practices, but still has a chance to play. Bourne is vaccinated and can be cleared if he produces two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Neither player practiced during the week and they were declared out by the team Friday afternoon.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots will be without running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) and receiver Nelson Agholor (concussion) for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Though it’s rare for a Patriots player to suit up after missing the entire week of practice, it has happened twice this year. Stevenson was cleared to return Saturday, Nov. 13, after suffering a concussion in Carolina Nov. 7. Nose tackle Davon Godchaux also missed three practices with a finger issue in late October but was able to play against the Jets Oct. 24.

With Agholor out, it will mean and an increase in snaps for both N’Keal Harry and Gunner Olszewski and a likely promotion for practice squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson, who has impressed Bill Belichick in his two seasons with the organization.

“Wilk’s really improved in every area of the game. First of all, overall, just the maturity and professionalism. Just the way he prepares, trains, takes care of himself, is ready to go every day,’’ said the coach. “He’s very dependable when he walks in the building. You know what you’re going to get from him.

“As a receiver and a blocker, he’s improved in his route running, his blocking, all things that go into being a receiver, catching the ball. He consistently shows up in practice.’’

Belichick described Wilkerson as “a guy we have trouble covering” when he is performing on the scout team.

“Depending on who we play, but generally speaking, he would play the other team’s best receiver, gets a lot of opportunities, gives us a good look on that, and it gives him an opportunity to show up on plays that the other team’s player is heavily targeted on,’’ he said.

Rookie Tre Nixon is another possibility to be added to the active roster and Belichick said the seventh-rounder works hard and “has improved considerably.’’

Bledsoe sidelined

Rookie safety Joshuah Bledsoe suffered a calf injury at practice also was ruled out for Sunday.

The club listed eight players as limited at Friday’s in-stadium practice and questionable to face the Bills: Harry (hip); running backs Damien Harris (hamstring) and Brandon Bolden (knee); center David Andrews (shoulder); defensive lineman Christian Barmore (knee); linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs/ankle); safety Adrian Phillips (knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Linebacker Harvey Langi and guard Yasir Durant also were absent from and remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Bills caught short

The Bills’ receiving corps took another hit Friday when the club placed Gabriel Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Buffalo earlier this week placed Cole Beasley on the list.

Beasley (76 catches, 640 yards, 1 touchdown) and Davis (29 catches, 470 yards 6 TDs) both are unvaccinated. Offensive lineman Cody Ford also was a new addition to the list.

Offensive tackle Dion Dawkins, guard Jon Feliciano, and defensive end A.J. Epenesa also are on the list but have a chance to come off it by Sunday.

The gift of time

Belichick is changing up the club’s normal Saturday schedule to allow everyone to spend Christmas morning with their loved ones. They will meet later in the afternoon.

“We’re pretty familiar with Buffalo, played them a couple of weeks ago,’’ said the coach. “Not that there isn’t a lot of preparation to be done, but I feel like we’re in a good place and we can combine Saturday morning and Saturday night into one meeting on Saturday and we’ll be ready to go on Sunday.’’

First-time Santa

One final Christmas note: Rookie quarterback Mac Jones gifted his offensive lineman with some goodies after Friday’s practice.

“He did an outstanding job. We got a big haul over here,’’ said left guard Ted Karras, who declined to divulge the loot. “I’ll let him explain everything that he got, but it’s a myriad of items, each one cooler than the next. One of the best efforts, especially by a rookie.’’

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.