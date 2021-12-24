Q&A with Cam Neely on the Globe’s all-time Bruins draft

“Certainly Espo [Phil Esposito], though we would have been fighting for slot space. Any of those guys on the ‘70s teams would have been a treat to play with. They all had such great careers, especially here in Boston.

Of all these players, who would you want to have played with?

Here are a few additional comments from Bruins president Cam Neely, whom the Globe asked to review the teams selected in its all-time Bruins draft .

“I look at those guys and sometimes wonder what it would have been like to play in that era, and with those players.

“When I came to Boston from Vancouver, certainly wasn’t the history in Vancouver there was in Boston, and realized what it was like to be on an Original Six team. Chief [Johnny Bucyk] was working with the team, he still is; he was doing radio at the time when I first got here. Derek [Sanderson] was always around, doing TV. Bobby [Orr] was around. Pie McKenzie was around. Donny Marcotte. Don Awrey. Ken Hodge. I could go down the list. Cash [Wayne Cashman] was gone before I got back with the team, but he was around a lot.

“Growing up watching those teams, because there were only so many teams to watch and so many games on, you ended up watching them a lot. The admiration of NHL players to begin with, let alone the type of players you guys have put on these lists ...”

Which team is the toughest?

(Several chuckles, and a long pause) “Team [Sullivan]. You would know you played a hockey game after playing that team.”

[Former Bruins coach] Claude [Julien] would have made sure everyone defended, too.

“Yeah. He might bench the first line.” (laughs)

How would young Cam have fared with Claude?

“The thing with Claude, there was no gray area with him. As long as I knew what the expectations were, I think it would have been fine.”

Which team would have had the most fun on the road?

“Oh God. Team [Dupont]?”

Favorite D pair out of all of these?

“It would have been interesting to see Hitchman and TJ., and Shore and Clapper, because I only know stories.”

A favorite line?

“Obviously Patrice [Bergeron] and Brad [Marchand] have so much chemistry together. Anyone on that right side would be thrilled to play with those guys. Having Bobby Bauer there would be pretty interesting. Chief and [David] Pastrnak together, that’s interesting, with Bill Cowley. [Milt] Schmidt, [Shawn] Thornton, and [Eddie] Westfall, that’s an interesting line. Krech [David Krejci] is used to having a tough guy on his wing, but having Terry [O’Reilly] and David and Woody [Dumart] together, that would have been an interesting line.”

I thought you might say early ‘70s Esposito, with early ‘80s [Rick] Middleton and [Barry] Pederson.

“Yeah, yeah. Everyone in their prime, that’s what we’re looking at? That would have been a frightening line. Barry’s such a great playmaker. Nifty’s so good with the puck. Phil’s so big and strong in front of the net. They would have created so many opportunities for Phil just to shovel home. Like the bumper sticker.”

