In the spirit of the season, there are more than enough apologies to go around, and a few other thoughts

Taking cues from the greatest coach of all time, let me take this opportunity to apologize to those who may have been offended in this space over the course of 2021.

• As you are no doubt aware, Bill Belichick on Monday apologized to reporters for his miserable press conference after losing to the Colts. Belichick’s remarkable act of contrition filled us with the spirit of Christmas.

Sorry, Ed Davis. There was no need to poke fun of you week after week about “cracking the case” of the David Ortiz shooting in the Dominican Republic. It was never personal. You are a great guy and a much-respected cop.

Jackie Bradley Jr.? It was not necessary to highlight your .163 batting average on a weekly basis. I’m pretty sure the metrics show that you were just unlucky. Welcome back to Boston, dude. We look forward to all the great catches in center field.

UMass football? Can’t say I’ve been wrong about this, but it’s certainly not the players’ fault and perhaps we probably don’t need to keep reminding everyone that Division 1 was a mistake. Sorry.

Mindful that space is precious, let’s bundle other personalities who perhaps misunderstood my attempts at constructive criticism.

In the spirit of Belichick, here’s a massive mea culpa to Garrett Richards, Sean McDermott, Tiger Woods, Sam Kennedy, Aaron Rodgers, Danny Ainge, the Cheatin’ Houston Astros, all soccer owners who attempted to form a Super League, J.D. Martinez, Naomi Osaka, everyone at NESN, Bob and Jonathan Kraft, Kyrie Irving, Craig Kimbrel, John Calipari, the New England Revolution, Brad Stevens, Megan Rapinoe, the anti-vax Red Sox, Geno Auriemma, Tom Werner, Rob Manfred, David Ortiz, and Cam Newton.

I could go on, but there’s a big game coming up and we don’t want this apology to last longer than the Beatles’ “Get Back” documentary.

Thanks for the inspiration, Bill.

• One of the most depressing pieces I’ve read in years was on the front page of last Sunday’s New York Times, headlined, “Generation Goes From ‘Play Ball’ to PlayStation.’’ According to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, in 2018 only 38 percent of children ages 6-12 played team sports. This was down from 45 percent in 2008. The Times stated that on average, children play less than three years in a sport and quit by age 11. It’s all about e-Sports for the new generation. COVID has only made matters worse.

• Quiz: Buck Showalter, new manager of the Mets, has managed 3,069 big league games. Name three active skippers with more experience (answer below).

• Starting in January, Canada won’t allow unvaccinated foreign athletes to enter the country. This means we might finally be able to identify the Red Sox anti-vaxxers when the Sox play in Toronto April 25. We can watch the Sox rearrange their pitching rotation so that Oriole-slayer Chris Sale won’t be scheduled to start against the mighty Jays in Toronto.

• Nice job by selfish anti-vaxxer Cole Beasley exercising his “personal freedom,” which makes him unavailable for the Bills’ biggest game of the season. Fellow unvaxed receiver Gabe Davis will also be out for Buffalo Sunday.

• Tom Brady succumbed to the Sports Illustrated cover jinx last weekend when the Bucs were blanked on “Sunday Night Football” against the vicious New Orleans Saints. Forced to play contact football instead of a video game, Brady was flummoxed all night. He flung a tablet, yelled at a New Orleans coach, and cried to the officials every time he didn’t get his way.

• If you are a Hall of Fame voter, you either care about juicers or you don’t. Certainly it’s crazy to have a Hall of Fame that includes Harold Baines, but keeps Barry Bonds out. Swell. So vote for the cheaters. But what about Sammy Sosa? Why does Sammy get so little love from those who don’t care about cheating? The man hit 60 homers three times and 609 total. Sammy failed only one drug test — the same one David Ortiz failed in 2003; the same one in which Manny Ramirez and Alex Rodriguez were flagged. So why are they all the devil, but Big Papi is clean?

• Remember when Bruce Arians had standards? No more. Arians could not get the nefarious Antonio Brown back fast enough after Chris Godwin tore his ACL last weekend. Like Brady, Arians is a fan of talent only, and doesn’t care about Brown being a menace to society.

• Former Washington Bullet Kevin Grevey has been telling folks for years that he made the first NBA 3-point shot in a 93-92 loss to the Sixers Oct. 12, 1979. Grevey told the New York Times, “I think the first time I touched the ball I caught it in the corner and toed behind the line, shot it and made it.”

Au contraire, Mr. Grevey. The first NBA 3-pointer was made by Celtic Chris Ford a few minutes earlier. Boston’s 114-106 season-opener vs. the Rockets, played at the Old Garden on the same night as the Bullets’ game in Landover, Md., started a full 35 minutes earlier. According to the next day’s Globe game story by the intrepid Bob Ryan, “the Celtics led from 19-17 until the final buzzer (the lead coming on Chris Ford’s history making three-point bomb, the first ever for the Celtics) . . .”

Given the start time, and the early juncture of Ford’s shot, it had to have been made before Grevey’s. The game was also the professional debut of one Larry Joe Bird, who had 14 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists in 28 minutes. “That, of course, was the real story of that game,’’ Ryan said this week.

• How bad have things gotten for New York’s football teams? The Giants last weekend held Fan Appreciation Day at MetLife Stadium, offering fans “one free medium-sized fountain soft drink.” (they couldn’t even spring for a large soda in a souvenir cup?) Headline in the New York Post: “Fans to Giants: Stick your free soda.”

• Speaking of the Giants, there are those who believe quarterback Daniel Jones has thrown his last pass for New York. He’s out for the year with a neck injury and may not be back after this season.

• Kevin Durant this week felt the need to criticize and embarrass an eighth-grade basketball player who’d posted a personal highlight video. “This [expletive] stinks,” Durant tweeted. Huh? The young baller said he was hurt and confused by Durant’s public reaction.

• Former Dodgers All-Star center fielder Brett Butler went to the same high school (Libertyville in Illinois) as Marlon Brando and Adam Jones, the guitarist for Tool.

• Quiz answer: Tony La Russa, White Sox (5,259); Dusty Baker, Astros (3,722); Terry Francona, Indians (3,298).

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.