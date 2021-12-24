Taylor Soule has been `The Mayor’ on and off the court at Boston College

Even with a lengthy list of on-court accolades and a potential professional basketball career, Boston College senior Taylor Soule has never lost perspective, nor her unwavering commitment to uplifting others.

“She would play as hard as she could to try to beat them,” said her mother, Kate Soule , “but she was nice about it.”

High-fiving your teammate after a made free throw is a given in basketball. Sometimes when she was in high school, Taylor Soule genuinely offered an opponent the gesture after they made a free throw. Moments later, she’d attack the basket with ferocity.

A 5-foot-11-inch forward on the BC women’s basketball team, Soule is one of the top on-court performers in the highly-competitive Atlantic Coast Conference. Off the court, she’s played a major role in BC’s Student-Athlete Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Student-Athlete Committee. In an interview after a recent game, Soule choked up with “tears of pride” while reflecting on her college experience.

“It’s so easy in today’s day and age to complain and be down in certain situations,” Soule said. “Obviously I don’t always have great days, but I always pride myself on keeping my head up and being a nice person for anyone that needs me.”

Advertisement

It’s with that attitude, one so relentlessly supportive, that Soule brought with her to BC and has expanded upon.

BC coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee inherited a 2018 recruiting class ahead of her first season, which included Soule and four other seniors still with the program. Years later, Bernabei-McNamee dubbed Soule “The Mayor of Boston College.”

“The first time upon meeting Taylor Soule, she just makes you feel good,” Bernabei-McNamee said. “She has the type of contagious optimism that makes you want to coach her up, but she also feels like a friend.”

Soule was born in Chicago but joined her adoptive family one week later. Her parents, Kate Soule and John McDermott, welcomed Soule into their West Lebanon, New Hampshire home.

Advertisement

Soule and her younger sister, Zoe, who is also adopted and is Taylor’s biological half-sister, were among a handful of Black youth in their town and school system. Soule credits her parents, both of whom are white, with “doing a great job of making me aware of my skin color and what that meant in America, but also that Black is beautiful and I can do anything I want to do.”

At age one, Soule displayed a cannon of an arm. By five, she could outrun her mother. One-armed pull-ups and clap push-ups with her sister on her back looked easy. Soule dabbled in track, swimming, gymnastics, and soccer. She took off in basketball, ultimately prepping as a day student at Kimball Union Academy before choosing Boston College from many offers.

“The athletic part was easy, but what’s been kind of fun has been seeing her develop into a more mature person,” Kate Soule said. “Am I proud of her on the basketball court? Absolutely. No matter what kind of game she has, she’s always working hard. I’m really proud of her as a human being and as a genuinely nice and caring person.”

Soule made an immediate impact as a first-year player in 2018-19, averaging 7.9 points per game in 20 starts.

“The Taylor Soule intervention,” as Bernabei-McNamee calls it, occurred after her rookie season. They discussed just how good she could be and what it would take to get there.

Advertisement

“The lightbulb clicked for her,” Bernabei-McNamee said.

In turn, Soule exploded as a sophomore, nearly doubling her scoring output en route to ACC Most Improved Player honors. And the Eagles posted their best season to date under Bernabei-McNamee, going 20-12 (11-7 ACC) and to the conference semifinals.

Off the court, Soule pursued ways to make a difference. In the wake of the murder of George Floyd, she helped found Eagles For Equality, the school’s Student-Athlete DEI Committee.

“I’ve been able to use my voice and talk about things that I’m passionate about and try to actually make a change in my time here,” Soule said.

Soule earned first First-Team All-ACC honors last season, but the team sputtered (7-12, 2-11) during a year marked by COVID-related interruptions. In 2021-22, Soule, a nominee to the Cheryl Miller Award, which recognizes the nation’s top small forward, is averaging a team-leading and career-high 16.8 points per game. She has an extra year of collegiate eligibility if she wants to use it, but is also weighing a professional hoops career.

BC (8-3, 0-1) last appeared in the NCAA Tournament in 2006. Soule’s more than ready to change that, which would be the icing on the cake of a tremendous college career.

Springfield on historic start

A perfect 10-0 heading into its holiday break, the No. 24 Springfield College women’s basketball team is off to its best start in 40 years, ranked in the WCBA Division III Top 25 Coaches Poll for the first time since 2005.

Advertisement

Springfield junior Sam Hourihan, a former Globe All-Scholastic from Coyle & Cassidy, is at the center of the Pride’s success. The 6-foot forward leads the team with averages of 15.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game. The Pride practiced every day last year but only played one game. Hourihan said the team is grateful for an opportunity to play.

“We don’t know what could happen, obviously there’s a bunch of crazy stuff going on right now,” Hourihan said. “We worked so hard last year and unfortunately got a lot of stuff taken away from us.”

The Pride’s last NCAA Tournament appearance came in 2013-14, also the program’s most recent conference championship. Hourhian and Co., the closest-knit team she’s been on, are looking to change that.