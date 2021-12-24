Washington’s Deshazor Everett involved in fatal car wreck

Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Va., was being treated at a hospital for injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to a team statement.

The passenger — Olivia S. Peters , 29, of Las Vegas — died at a hospital after Thursday night’s crash along a road near Aldie, Va., according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when the vehicle slammed into several trees and rolled over, authorities said.

“The only thing I want to say is that I was very saddened to hear the news,” Washington coach Ron Rivera said Friday. “My thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the young lady and also go out to Deshazor and his family as well. It’s a very difficult situation and we’ll let things go on and let the police and the investigation go through and find out what happened.”

Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R that was traveling north on Gum Spring Road around 9:15 p.m. when his car veered to the right and hit several trees before rolling over, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Advertisement

Everett, who is in his seventh season for Washington. He was placed on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.

Mayfield might be cleared

Baker Mayfield moved a step closer to playing against Aaron Rodgers on Christmas as the Browns activated their quarterback from the COVID-19 reserve list Friday before leaving for Green Bay.

Mayfield has been out since testing positive on Dec. 15, one of a slew of virus cases the past two weeks for the Browns. He missed Monday’s game against Las Vegas as Cleveland started third-string QB Nick Mullens and numerous backups and lost.

Mayfield hasn’t practiced in nearly two weeks, but coach Kevin Stefanski, who returned earlier this week after his second positive test in two seasons, said Thursday he anticipated Mayfield starting against the Packers (11-3) as the Browns (7-7) try to bolster their flimsy playoff chances.

Advertisement

The virus continued to wreak havoc across the league, forcing teams to make adjustments in the season’s final weeks.

Indianapolis All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Jacksonville pass rusher Josh Allen were the most notable new names to go on reserve/COVID-19 lists that seem to change by the minute.

Losing Nelson is a major blow to the Colts, who are hoping to stay in the AFC South race and play at Arizona on Saturday.

Mayfield won’t be cleared until Saturday, when his 10-day quarantine expires. He won’t have to produce a negative COVID-19 test, something he hasn’t done despite being asymptomatic and feeling fine. Per NFL rules, Cleveland was required to put Mayfield on its roster by 4 p.m. in order for him to be eligible. He’ll travel to Wisconsin separately from the team.

Along with Mayfield returning, the Browns will break in a new kicker against the Packers and will be much closer to full strength.

Struggling Chase McLaughlin, who has missed five of his last 11 field-goal tries including a critical 47-yarder in the 16-14 loss to the Raiders, was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list shortly before departed Cleveland. McLaughlin’s job appeared in jeopardy after his crucial miss, but Stefanski was planning to stick with him before his positive test.

Rookie Chris Naggar was elevated from the practice squad to kick against the Packers.

Advertisement

Also, the Browns activated top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, backup QB Case Keenum, cornerback A.J. Green, and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

The Packers activated Pro Bowl defensive tackle Kenny Clark from the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was unable to play Sunday in a 31-30 victory at Baltimore.

Green Bay also placed linebacker Chauncey Rivers on the reserve/COVID-19 list, elevated offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster for Saturday’s game as a COVID-19 replacement, and placed linebacker Ty Summers and wide receiver/kick returner Malik Taylor on injured reserve.

In addition to Allen, the Jaguars (2-12) will be without receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch for Sunday’s game against the Jets after the trio went on the COVID-19 list.

Allen’s unvaccinated and will be out at least 10 days, according to current NFL protocol. He also will miss the team’s Jan. 2 game at New England.

The Jets, who have been hit hard this week by the coronavirus, activated wide receiver Jeff Smith and special teams ace Justin Hardee from the COVID-19 list — making them eligible to play against Jacksonville.

New York still has 17 players on the list who are either on the active or practice squad rosters, or injured reserve.

Jets coach Robert Saleh also remains out after testing positive earlier in the week. He needs two negative tests to be cleared to coach the game. If not, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will handle Saleh’s duties.

Advertisement

Saleh is holed up in a hotel room, away from his family and football team.

The Jets coach says he’s feeling “good,” but has come to grips with the realization he might miss Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

“I took my test this morning,” Saleh said Friday during a video call. “I’ve got to get two negatives — that would be today and tomorrow. We’re proceeding as if I’m not coaching on Sunday. If I do come up with two negatives, it would be an easy adjustment, but we’re operating as if I will not be there Sunday.”

LB Davis added to Saints’ list

Saints linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis was among four players placed on New Orleans’s growing COVID-19 reserve list, which now includes 15 players.

The others added to the list on Friday were right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, reserve running back Dwayne Washington, and safety J.T. Gray, who was selected for the Pro Bowl as a special teams player.

Three assistant coaches also tested positive: offensive line coach Zach Strief, defensive backs coach Cory Robinson, and intern Sterling Moore.

Coach Sean Payton, who missed last Sunday night’s victory in Tampa Bay after testing positive, returned to Saints practice Friday in advance of Monday night’s home game against Miami.

Titans follow win with loss at tackle

Tennessee has placed an offensive lineman on the COVID-19 list three straight days, with left tackle Taylor Lewan joining left guard Rodger Saffold and reserve lineman Kendall Lamm on the list.

Lewan was scratched from Tennessee’s 20-17 win over the 49ers on Thursday night because of an injured back. But the Titans activated receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and defensive back Jamal Carter off the COVID list. Carter is on the practice squad/injured list.

Advertisement

Tennessee is 7-1 against 2020 playoff teams. Better yet, the Titans are 6-2 against teams currently in the upcoming playoff field.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s stretch of avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that have plagued him throughout his career came to a crushing end Thursday.

Garoppolo threw a pair of interceptions to turn a game that San Francisco seemed to have under control into a loss.

“It’s a tough one, but got to take your lumps and move on from it,” Garoppolo said. “We just didn’t do enough tonight.”

After an impressive touchdown drive to open the game for the 49ers (8-7), Garoppolo threw an interception in the end zone and then missed another potential touchdown on the third drive when he couldn’t connect on a deep strike to a wide-open Kyle Juszczyk.

That helped keep the Titans in the game long enough for their second-half comeback as the Niners lost for the first time ever under coach Kyle Shanahan when leading by at least 10 points at the half.

“I thought we should’ve been up more, that was for sure,” Shanahan said. “I thought we could have got three scores with those drives. We didn’t.”

Ravens’ QB situation up in air

Tyler Huntley missed practice for the Ravens with an illness, adding even more uncertainty to the team’s quarterback situation heading into this weekend’s showdown at Cincinnati.

Huntley is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, which pits the AFC North co-leaders against each other. Lamar Jackson, who missed last weekend’s loss to Green Bay with a sprained ankle, is also questionable after missing practice this week.

Huntley ran the Baltimore offense pretty well last weekend, throwing for two touchdowns and running for two. If Jackson and Huntley can’t play, the Ravens may need to turn to veteran Josh Johnson, who signed with Baltimore before last week’s game.

The Ravens ruled out guard Ben Powers (foot) for the game and listed receiver Devin Duvernay (ankle) as doubtful. Defensive tackle Calais Campbell (thigh), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand), linebacker Odafe Oweh (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (knee), and safety Brandon Stephens (illness) are questionable.

Baltimore activated safety Chuck Clark, offensive lineman Trystan Colon, and running back Nate McCrary from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Foles gets start for Bears

The Bears will start third-string quarterback Nick Foles on Sunday against the Seahawks.

Starting Justin Fields suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against Minnesota and missed practice Thursday and Friday. Chicago’s other QB, Andy Dalton, has been out with a groin injury that happened just before he went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week.

Foles started seven games last year for the Bears, but hasn’t played since Week 10 of last season when he got a hip injury other than a relief appearance last December in a win over Jacksonville. Foles also was named Super Bowl LII MVP with Philadelphia.

Chicago coach Matt Nagy said Friday that recently acquired Ryan Willis could be the QB backup if Fields’s ankle hasn’t healed enough for him to play in case of an injury to Foles.

“His injury has not gotten worse since the beginning of the week, it’s getting better,” Nagy said.

Dalton is off of the COVID-19 list, but Nagy said the groin injury “started feeling a little bit worse” after a practice this week.