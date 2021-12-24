Why five-star forward Taylor Bowen could be New England’s next great basketball star

Pina initially planned to recruit Bowen for the 2020 school year, but a couple of beds at the private boarding school opened up late, so Bowen — who moved from Egypt to Jericho, Vt., when he was an infant — enrolled as a repeat freshman in the fall of 2019. It didn’t take long for Pina to realize he’d have to find playing time for Bowen.

When Taylor Bowen arrived at St. George’s School in Newport, R.I., as a freshman, coach Dwayne Pina wasn’t sure how he’d fit. The Dragons had a team loaded with veteran talent, especially at forward, where the 6-foot-9-inch Bowen would have to earn minutes.

“Immediately that first week of practice, you could just see his talent, his potential, sort of has this limitless ceiling even as a freshman,” Pina said. “Not necessarily scoring the basketball, but just his fluidity, his timing, his ability to block shots, his ability to rebound, his ability to finish around the rim.”

Bowen started St. George’s season opener, and every game thereafter, helping St. George’s to a 23-4 record and its first Independent School League championship. Bowen averaged 9 points and 5.1 rebounds in two seasons at St. George’s.

The 17-year-old junior, already attracting attention from blue bloods, has become the best high school basketball prospect from New England since the late Terrence Clarke. Bowen is ranked 23rd in the class of 2023 nationally by 247 Sports and the sixth-best small forward. After two years at St. George’s, he’s brought his 7-2 wingspan and point-forward style to Brewster Academy (N.H.), the powerhouse that’s won three of the last four national prep school titles. He’s averaging 10 points and 7 rebounds per game for the 10-3 Bobcats.

“I just wanted to play at the highest level and compete at the highest level, with guys who are going to push me to get better every day,” Bowen, a five-star prospect, said. “And at the same time, I get to play for who I think is the best coach in the country and one of the best high school coaches of all time in [Jason] Smith.”

Bowen tasted that type of competition in what he calls “one of the most important summers of my life.” With the Expressions Elite AAU team, he played tournaments in Kansas City, Indianapolis, Atlantic City, and Augusta, among others. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook attended Peach Jam, where Bowen hit a game-winner.

Jake Weingarten, the founder of high school recruiting site Stockrisers, has seen Bowen play multiple times on the AAU circuit. He said Bowen’s game “blows me away,” especially the way he can play both ends of the floor. Bowen can disrupt shots at the rim or haul in defensive rebounds and push in transition, but also has a nice outside touch — he shot 39.6 percent on 3-pointers as a freshman at St. George’s. Pina said Bowen’s combination of size, skill, and athleticism puts him in the 99th percentile.

College coaches have noticed. Duke and Kentucky have expressed interest, Bowen said. Bowen made an official visit to UConn and holds offers from the Huskies, Providence College, Rutgers, Maryland, Iowa, LSU, and USC. He’s looking for a school that marries strong academics with an elite basketball program.

But first, he’s playing at Brewster, the school Clarke led to a national title in 2019 before starring for Kentucky. Bowen only met Clarke a couple of times, but he saw what Clarke accomplished at Brewster and his legacy remains.

“Terrence’s impact is insurmountable,” Bowen said. “It’s really not even seen or felt yet in the basketball community here. Every kid from New England wanted to be like Terrence. Everybody wanted to be like T. Everybody wanted to have that Terrence swag, that personality.”

Last summer at a street ball event in Brockton, Bowen said “the whole park almost shut down” when Clarke came. There may never be another Terrence Clarke, but Bowen appears next in line to represent New England in high-major basketball and beyond.