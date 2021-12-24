Ferry fire kills at least 30 in southern Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh fire services say at least 30 passengers have been killed and many others injured in a massive fire that swept through a ferry on the southern Sugandha River.

The blaze broke out around 3 a.m. Friday on the MV Avijan-10 off the coast of Jhalokati district.

Fire officer Fazlul Haque said rescuers have so far recovered 30 bodies and rescued 72 injured passengers.