Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Last week, the unprecedented appearance of a Steller’s sea-eagle on the lower Taunton River in the Somerset/Dighton area of Bristol County was the unequivocal outstanding species observation. A huge, charismatic, and iconic eagle native to extreme eastern China, the Russian Far East, and Japan, the species has been recorded less than a dozen times in North America, and also the first sighting in the lower 48 United States. After being present for nearly a week before being positively identified, on Sunday and Monday probably 200 birders had a chance to see and distantly photograph the spectacular visitor. The eagle was last seen Monday.

Advertisement

Berkshire County: The highlights featured ten lesser scaup and a red-breasted merganser at Laurel Lake in Lenox, a horned grebe at Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge, an osprey in Great Barrington, and 25 red crossbills at October Mountain State Forest in Washington.

Bristol County: The region hosted the above described Steller’s sea-eagle, in addition to a pink-footed goose on the Taunton River in Somerset, a cackling goose at the Somerset Reservoir, a Eurasian wigeon at The Sawmill in Acushnet, and a Western tanager at a feeder at 66 Cranberry Road in North Attleborough.

Cape Cod: The luminaries included a Pacific loon, a Manx shearwater, an Atlantic puffin, and a thick-billed murre at Race Point in Provincetown, a continuing Bell’s vireo at Fort Hill in Eastham, and a blue-winged teal and a prairie warbler in Chatham.

Essex County: Last week, luminaries included a canvasback at Kenoza Lake in Haverhill, an eared grebe at Little Private Beach in Marblehead, and a long-billed dowitcher at Plum Island.

Franklin County: Observers spotted a Northern shrike in Orange, a yellow-bellied sapsucker in Northfield, a continuing summer tanager at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland, three Lapland longspurs in Deerfield, and four white-crowned sparrows in Sunderland.

Advertisement

Hampden County: The luminaries were a pink-footed goose at Stanley Park in Westfield, five Northern shovelers at the Fannie Stebbins Refuge in Longmeadow, a brown thrasher in Agawam, and a Lincoln’s sparrow at the Longmeadow Flats.

Hampshire County: The area continued to host a probable Western meadowlark at the Honey Pot in Hadley, a clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton, and a continuing cackling goose at the UMass campus pond.

Martha’s Vineyard: The bright lights included an American oystercatcher at Sarson’s Island in Vineyard Haven, two snow geese at Katama Farm, a blue-headed vireo at Aquinnah, and 38 tree swallows at Chilmark.

Middlesex County: The bright lights featured two cackling geese at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord and another at the School Street Fields in Acton, a continuing greater white-fronted goose at Nine Acre Corner in Concord, two Iceland gulls at Silver Lake in Wilmington, a snowy owl at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, and a continued European goldfinch at the Lexington Community Farm.

Nantucket: The region was visited by a Trumpeter swan at Sesachacha Pond and was one of only a handful of previous Massachusetts records. Its origin was unknown, but it was possibly from translocated individuals from the western United States that were brought to areas in upstate New York and the Great Lakes area.

Norfolk County: The area continued to host a rufous hummingbird at 34 Clearwater Road in Brookline, a late great egret in Quincy, a snowy owl at Wollaston Beach, and an Iceland gull and a lesser black-backed gull at Lake Massapoag in Sharon.

Advertisement

Plymouth County: The highlights included a cackling goose at the Eel River Preserve (North) in Plymouth, an ash-throated flycatcher at Turkey Hill Farm in Hingham, a blue-gray gnatcatcher at Manomet Bird Observatory, and a prairie warbler in Scituate.

Suffolk County: The notables were two redheads and a lesser black-backed gull at the Chestnut Hill Reservoir, two razorbills at Winthrop and two more at Castle Island, a glaucous gull at Deer Island in Boston Harbor and a Northern parula and a yellow-breasted chat at Thompson Island, a Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods in Boston, and a Nashville warbler at the Victory Gardens in the Fenway.

Worcester County: The area hosted four Iceland gulls at Crystal Lake in Gardner and two more at Whalom Lake in Lunenburg, three sandhill cranes along Center Bridge Road in Lancaster, a rough-legged hawk at Worcester Airport, a snowy owl on a roof on Harding Street in Worcester, yellow-billed sapsuckers in Northfield, Lunenburg, and Milford, and ten American pipits at Delaney Wildlife Area in Sterling.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.