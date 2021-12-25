Clocked in on a COVID Christmas

Cambridge Police Officer Manny Gomes, left, and Sergeant Sean Lowe talk with Stephen Cosca while patrolling Central Square in Cambridge on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021.

This year, no one gets a respite from the pandemic, but most got a break from their jobs on a Saturday Christmas. Still, there were those hard at work on the holiday.

A car whizzed by, kicking up snow and slush as Officer Manny Gomes strode across a nearly desolate Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge’s Central Square Saturday around 10 a.m.

Accompanied by two other officers — Sergeant Sean Lowe, a softspoken cop who was just recently promoted, and Officer Frank Gutoski, a fourth-generation officer — Gomes was on the Christmas Day patrol, walking a four-block area.

But the area’s “hotspots” — a bus stop on Massachusetts Avenue, a stretch of open concrete known as Carl Barron plaza — were mostly quiet Saturday, making Gomes’ 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. shift a calm one.

He doesn’t mind working this area, where an officers’ role is often as an intermediary between homeless people and local businesses. Even on a holiday.

A smile stretched across his face when he encounters a woman he calls “queen,” who is standing under a small bus stop on Pleasant Street to escape the rain.

“Merry Christmas,” he said as the pair bumped elbows. “Sometimes,” he added, “you get to know [people you meet on the beat] so well it feels like family.”

At 28, this is already Gomes’ third police department. He started at age 21 in Scituate before transferring to Canton. Gomes has been in Cambridge for two years now, and he plans to stay, and “run the ranks.”

He volunteered to work the holiday shift so officers with young kids don’t have to. But he was still planning to make it home to Canton in time to celebrate the holiday with his family before clocking in again for an overnight shift. —Andrew Brinker, Globe Correspondent

Ismael Ruiz

MBTA inspector Ismael Ruiz examined discarded personal items including a used syringe at a T station in Boston on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Instead of opening presents, Ismael Ruiz started his Christmas Day opening up the South Station subway station at 5:30 a.m.

Ruiz, of Roxbury, an inspector at the MBTA, said the position requires him to wear “multiple hats.” He tends to disabled trains, directs riders, and sometimes has to break up fights or arguments happening in the station.

“We do it all. We’re almost the first responders for small things, and we call backup if we need to,” he said through his black mask before a woman stopped to ask him for directions.

The job can get dangerous, and Ruiz, 46, repeatedly emphasized how important it is to be careful enforcing rules. With the coronavirus pandemic and colder weather, he said he has seen more people camping out at stations.

While standing on an Alewife-bound train, he asks after the welfare of a man who was laying down on the seats. “You okay? Sit up when you can,” he said.

Saturday, when he planned to work until 10 p.m., was set to be Ruiz’s last day before a week-long break.

After work, he said he hopes to spend time with his mother and girlfriend. They plan to order takeout and watch a movie at home. —Maysoon Khan, Globe Correspondent

Sunny Chan

Sunny Chan, owner of Hot Pot Buffet, answered the phone at his restaurant during the lunch hour on Christmas Day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

An eager Sunny Chan rushed from behind the counter as a family of four pushed open Hotpot Buffet’s hefty glass door around 1:00 p.m. on Christmas Day in Boston.

“How many?” he asked, menu in hand and a grin hidden behind his mask.

On Saturday, Chan, 54, breathed a sigh of relief.

His restaurant — which he opened in 2010 with his family as partners — was bustling, perhaps more so than any other day in nearly two years of the pandemic, he said. Christmas is typically a reliable boon for Chinatown’s eateries, save for the year of tumult that was 2020.

A native of Hong Kong who immigrated to the US in 1984, the restaurant is his only source of income. So Chan has no complaints about working on Christmas. He doesn’t mind the 14-hour shifts (open to close and then some) when there are people to serve.

The smell of sizzling meat filled all three floors of the Beach Street eatery as he took stock of the customers filling his tables. They included a trio that drove from New Hampshire for the restaurant’s hotpot (or fondue with broth, as Chan calls it), a couple of Northeastern University students, and a family of regulars.

Chan wouldn’t make it home to Braintree in time to celebrate the holiday with his wife and two adult children Saturday. He normally doesn’t, he explained. But he had plenty to celebrate here.

“The customers today are my celebration,” he said. “We need them.” —Andrew Brinker, Globe Correspondent

Marinos Marathias

Marinos Marathias, customer service supervisor at the Massachusetts Port Authority, passed through Terminal C at Logan International Airport on Christmas Day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

A handheld radio occasionally squawked as Marinos Marathias sat behind plexiglass in the Public Services Office at Logan International Airport, where he’s worked for 28 years. A customer service supervisor for Massport for the last 15 years, working the holiday on Saturday was just part of the job at a place that’s open every day of the year.

“A lot of people say, ‘oh my god, you work Christmas’,” said Marathias, 47. “But when you work at an airport and you want a career of longevity, you have to be prepared to alter your lifestyle.”

The core of his job, he said, is to reduce the stress levels of passengers. Most days, he is out on the floor, directing passengers to terminals, redirecting lines when it gets busy, and answering questions.

“This morning was busy, there were lines everywhere,” said Marathias of Medfield. “But not as busy as the week leading up [to Christmas].”

He emphasized the airport never closes. And with the coronavirus pandemic, Massport has implemented changes, like ramping up cleaning services, installing plexiglass at check-in stations, and making sure people are social distancing.

“This job is my passion. I got to spend time with my family this morning opening gifts, and now I get to spend time with my second family,” he said. —Maysoon Khan, Globe Correspondent