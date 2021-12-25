fb-pixel Skip to main content

Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm fire in vacant building on Washington Street

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated December 25, 2021, 17 minutes ago

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital after falling while battling a 2-alarm fire on Washington Street Saturday morning, the Boston Fire Department said.

The fire broke out at the four-story 10-unit woodframe building at 3313 Washington St., Boston fire said on Twitter. The building was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was displaced.

The damage was estimated at about $200,000, the fire department said.

Messages left with a department spokesman seeking more information were not returned Saturday.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video