Firefighter injured while battling 2-alarm fire in vacant building on Washington Street

A firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital after falling while battling a 2-alarm fire on Washington Street Saturday morning, the Boston Fire Department said.
The fire broke out at the four-story 10-unit woodframe building at 3313 Washington St., Boston fire said on Twitter. The building was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was displaced.
Companies are now making up on Washington St. Building was vacant/no displaced. One firefighter transported by @BOSTON_EMS after a fall. Estimated damage $200,000. pic.twitter.com/EJx12y6DaZ— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 25, 2021
The damage was estimated at about $200,000, the fire department said.
Messages left with a department spokesman seeking more information were not returned Saturday.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.