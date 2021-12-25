Icy roads cause crashes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Christmas morning

Massachusetts State Police are warning residents to stay off the roads if possible after icy conditions caused several cars to slip off the roadway Saturday morning.
“Many roads in the state are icy and slippery this morning,” the State Police said on Twitter. “If you don’t have to be out on them, stay home. If you do have to drive, please go slow and use caution. Have a safe and merry Christmas.”
State Police responded to multiple crashes throughout the state Saturday morning, Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesman, said in an e-mail.
In New Hampshire, sections of Interstate 93 and 89 were closed due to weather conditions and motor vehicle crashes Saturday morning, New Hampshire State Police said on Twitter.
Advertisement
The National Weather Service also warned on Twitter that freezing rain was moving into western Massachusetts and Connecticut early Saturday morning and will continue to spread east.
“If possible, stay off the roads until temperatures rise above freezing!” the National Weather Service said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.