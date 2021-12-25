Icy roads cause crashes in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Christmas morning

Massachusetts State Police are warning residents to stay off the roads if possible after icy conditions caused several cars to slip off the roadway Saturday morning.

“Many roads in the state are icy and slippery this morning,” the State Police said on Twitter. “If you don’t have to be out on them, stay home. If you do have to drive, please go slow and use caution. Have a safe and merry Christmas.”

State Police responded to multiple crashes throughout the state Saturday morning, Trooper Brandon Doherty, a spokesman, said in an e-mail.