Man shot in Brockton early Saturday morning

A 31-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Christmas morning after a shooting in Brockton, according to the Brockton Police Department.
Brockton police responded to Green St. for a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, in an e-mail.
Upon arrival, officers found the man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Patrol officers and detectives secured the apartment, Duarte said. Then, Brockton detectives obtained and executed a search warrant on the apartment.
Police seized crack cocaine and an ammunition magazine, according to Duarte.
“The investigation is ongoing, and charges are forthcoming,” Duarte said.
No further information was immediately available.
