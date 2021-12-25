Man shot in Brockton early Saturday morning

A 31-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Christmas morning after a shooting in Brockton, according to the Brockton Police Department.

Brockton police responded to Green St. for a report of a shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday, said Darren Duarte, a Brockton police spokesman, in an e-mail.

Upon arrival, officers found the man with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.