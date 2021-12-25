Not so merry: Passengers hit by cancellations, delays at Logan International Airport on Christmas

Delta, United, and JetBlue — three of the largest US-based airlines — all said on Friday that the swirling Omicron variant had caused staffing shortages and forced them to cancel flights.

By 3:30 p.m. Saturday, more than 120 flights arriving at or departing from Logan had been delayed, and more than 80 had been canceled, according to Jennifer Mehigan, a spokeswoman for Massport. The disruptions snarled holiday plans during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Flight delays and cancellations ticked over 100 at Logan International Airport on Christmas Day, as staffing issues tied to the COVID-19 pandemic triggered close to 1,000 cancellations across the United States and inclement weather in the region kept some local flights grounded.

“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement Friday. “As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport.”

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted 941 flights entering, leaving or inside the United States canceled Saturday, up from 690 Friday. Over 200 more flights were already canceled for Sunday.

At Logan on Saturday, Cape Air was hit hard. The Cape Cod-headquartered airline accounted for 41, or 31 percent of the canceled flights, and 11, or roughly 15 percent, of those delayed, according to data from FlightAware.

“Cape Air operates small aircraft and often cancel in bad weather,” Mehigan said via e-mail.

The airline could not be reached for comment.

The National Weather Service’s Boston-area office warned of icy conditions and consistent precipitation across the region through Saturday afternoon. And State Police warned of “icy flash freeze conditions” that caused cars to spin off of roadways across the state.

JetBlue accounted for nearly 60 percent of the delays at Logan, tallying 77 by 5 p.m. Friday, according to Flight Aware.

Flight delays and cancellations tied to staffing shortages have been a regular problem for the US airline industry this year. Airlines encouraged workers to quit in 2020, when air travel collapsed, and were caught short-staffed this year as travel recovered.

The disruptions tipped the already stressful holiday travel season further into disorder and added onto the hundreds of delays and cancellations that piled up due to Omicron-related staffing issues across the United States on Friday.

Passengers’ experiences at Logan ran the gamut, several said in interviews.

Jenn Manne, 38, sat by the American Airlines check-in counter Saturday afternoon with her husband and two kids, aged two and five, waiting for updates on their flight to Miami. They were traveling to see family there, she said.

“Our flight was delayed by 30 minutes, so hopefully it’ll be OK,” said Manne.

Katerine Bello, 26, had just landed in Boston where she plans to visit a childhood friend. Her arrival came after struggling with delays in Nashville, where she and her boyfriend live.

People arrived for their flights at Boston Logan International Airport on Christmas Day. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

“It was weird because my ticket originally said we’d leave [Nashville] at 12:30 p.m.,” said Bello, two suitcases at her side. “But once we got to the airport, our flight was delayed two hours.”

Some, though, managed to avoid the stress of a sudden holiday disruption.

“Flights have been no problem,” said Matt Johnson, who flew into Boston from Texas on Saturday afternoon.

“It was 86 degrees in Texas today, so I had no issue getting here,” said Johnson, as he sat in a chair with a beige duffel bag in his lap.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker. Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.