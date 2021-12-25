11-year-old Nathan likes to color and draw

Nathan likes playing with Play-doh or putty, and gets excited when adults interact with him with these materials. He plays independently on the playground and with yoga balls in school.

Nathan is a curious 11-year-old boy who loves to smile and give high fives. He loves to draw and color and is a very talented artist. He also loves when adults draw with him.

Nathan is the type of child that does not need much teaching to enjoy play or toys; he is independent with most leisure activities.

Nathan is legally free for adoption and will require a family with lots of energy and some experience with children on the spectrum. A two-parent family would be preferred due to the level of supervision Nathan requires. If there is a single parent with a large engaged support system and experience with children with special needs, they would be considered as well.

As part of the Open Adoption Agreement, Nathan needs to maintain regular sibling visitation, therefore a family in Massachusetts or the New England area will be considered.

Advertisement

Who can adopt?

Can you provide the guidance, love and stability that a child needs? If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ singles and couples.

The process to adopt a child from foster care requires training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you, and if so, to help connect you with a child or sibling group that your family will be a good match for.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange

(MARE) at (617) 964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org . The sooner you call, the sooner a waiting child will have a permanent place to call home.