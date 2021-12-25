Twin brothers killed in Christmas Eve crash in Mattapoisett

Twin brothers were killed in a single-car crash along Interstate 195 in Mattapoisett on Christmas Eve, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Alberto and Ruddy Morales, 33, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, were pronounced dead at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford on Friday, said Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.
Mattapoisett police received several reports of a motor vehicle off the road along Interstate 195 West at about 11:10 p.m., Stone said.
Emergency personnel found the Morales brothers in a crashed Honda Accord in the median, Stone said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Mattapoisett Police, and the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Unit, according to Stone.
