Coronavirus outbreak sidelines ship whose crew is fully immunized, Navy says

A coronavirus outbreak aboard the USS Milwaukee, whose entire crew was “100 percent immunized,” has forced the ship to remain in port after a scheduled stop in Cuba barely one week into its deployment, the Navy announced Friday.

An unspecified "portion" of the Milwaukee's 105-person crew is now isolated on board the ship, according to Cmdr. Kate Meadows, a spokesperson for U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command. The Navy does not disclose infection counts "at the crew/unit level," she said in an email.

Some of the personnel who tested positive for the virus have displayed mild symptoms, Meadows said. Officials have not determined whether the highly transmissible omicron variant - which has demonstrated an ability to evade coronavirus vaccines, leading to a surge in breakthrough infections - is responsible for the Milwaukee's outbreak.