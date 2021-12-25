Bruins off ice a bit longer with postponement of Monday’s game against Penguins

Fourteen games involving 28 teams were kicked down the road. As long as COVID-19 doesn’t have more of a say, the Bruins will be back Wednesday in Ottawa (7:30 p.m.), followed by a New Year’s Day matinee against Buffalo (1 p.m.).

Their game against the Penguins at TD Garden was postponed, as part of the extended league-wide pause.

The Bruins won’t be lifting the curtain on Monday, as originally planned.

The reason for the latest delay: the league said its medical experts need additional time to analyze testing that will be done on Dec. 26, when everyone returns to practice.

The Bruins will have 56 games to play coming out of the break, with 122 days until the end of the regular season (April 29). The NHL has pledged to take the Olympic break (Feb. 6-22) to make up the games postponed by the recent outbreaks in several NHL cities.

As of the Dec. 23 shutdown, some 64 games were moved and 140 players (plus six head coaches) were in COVID protocol. Twenty-six of 32 teams had at least one player on the list.

By the time the Bruins return to practice Sunday, Brad Marchand and Craig Smith, who went on the COVID list Dec. 14, could be cleared to return, as could Patrice Bergeron (Dec. 15) — assuming they have not exhibited symptoms of late.

The statuses of Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, and Oskar Steen (Dec. 16), Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar (Dec. 18) and Brandon Carlo (Dec. 21) are less clear.

What’s the problem here?

Assessing the state of the Bruins on Wednesday, Cam Neely was pleased about the “uptick” in the play of Linus Ullmark (.922 save percentage), who allowed six goals in three December starts, and Swayman (.917).

The Bruins team president deemed the eighth-ranked power play (23.7 percent) and 13th-ranked penalty kill (81 percent) satisfactory, if a bit below the lofty standards around here.

So why are the Bruins (14-10-2) 3 points out of a wild-card spot?

“Everybody talks about it — it’s the secondary scoring,” Neely said.

“To be honest with you, I think we’ve got to start thinking about scoring some ugly goals. Sometimes we get a little too fancy. We pass the puck too much, pass up opportunities to put pucks on net.”

David Pastnrak, who is shooting a career-low 7 percent (3.9 at five on five), is trying to reset over the holiday break.

“It’s good I’m having the chances,” said Pastrnak, who is fifth in shots on goal (115) but tied for 95th in goals (8-13–21 in 26 games). “It’s time for me to bury those opportunities.”

Neely believes more net-driving offense will boost the Bruins’ numbers.

Nick Foligno (zero goals, four assists in 18 games) was brought here for that kind of presence, but hasn’t produced. Erik Haula (1-4–5 in 25 games) hasn’t delivered. Illness and injuries have hampered Smith (2-5–7 in 19 games) and Lazar (2-3–5 in 20). Blidh and Frederic have shown flashes, and Tomas Nosek has been a fourth-line upgrade.

The defense has been a plus. Boston ranks ninth in goals against per game (2.62) and has allowed the third-fewest 5-on-5 goals (45). The Bruins need more than a stout back line to make a playoff push.

“Putting together a win streak, putting together consecutive wins is something we’ve done a couple times this year, but I wouldn’t say as frequently as we’ve done in first halves in the past,” defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “The NHL season is too long to not have a down month or a down week, and it just so happens that this year we’ve had some of those inconsistencies in the first half. I don’t find it to be worrisome. I believe in the group. We all do. I think this break is good for us.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com.