Celtics guard Dennis Schröder enters COVID protocols

The Celtics’ growing COVID list added another name on Saturday, with Dennis Schröder entering the NBA’s health and safety protocols hours before Boston was set to tip off against the Bucks on Christmas Day.

The team saw its shelved group swell to 12 on Thursday and Friday with the additions of Enes Kanter Freedom, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, Justin Jackson, and C.J. Miles. The Celtics hope to have four — Al Horford, Juancho Hernangomes, Jabari Parker, and Brodric Thomas — back in time for Saturday’s game, as they were listed as questionable.

Boston also announced the signings of Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle on 10-day deals as they try and scrape together a roster for the weekend. Aminu, an 11-year NBA veteran, last suited up in a limited role for the Bulls last season.

