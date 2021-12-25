Celtics squander 19-point lead in a stinging Christmas Day setback vs. the Bucks and other observations

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum had 25 points apiece to lead Boston, which was held to just 19 points in the fourth quarter.

But instead of a momentum-building win against the defending NBA champions, they were ultimately handed another frustrating loss. The Bucks, who took their first lead of the day when Wesley Matthews hit a 3-pointer with just 30.3 seconds left, and then held on for a 117-113 win.

MILWAUKEE — For the majority of their game against the Bucks on Saturday afternoon, the undermanned Celtics were focused and fighting. They surged to one massive lead, lost almost all of it, then gathered themselves and stretched their advantage back to 13 points with just over five minutes left.

Point guard Dennis Schröder was a late addition to COVID-19 protocols, joining key rotation players Josh Richardson and Grant Williams. Al Horford was cleared to return but sat out for conditioning reasons after being sidelined for a week after testing positive.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 36 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocked shots in 30 minutes of action for Milwaukee.

The Celtics led by as many as 19 points in the first half before the Bucks almost completely erased the deficit with a dominant 43-point third quarter. But after Milwaukee pulled within 1, the Celtics punched back at the start of the fourth behind a spark from Jabari Parker and appeared to regain control.

Boston led, 109-96, with just 5:20 left before the Bucks answered once more.

They pushed into contention with a 9-0 run, and this time the Celtics were unable to regroup. Antetokounmpo scored eight points over a two-minute stretch, including a layup that tied the score at 111 with 1:29 to play.

After Boston pushed back in front with a pair of Jaylen Brown free throws, Robert Williams blocked a Jrue Holiday layup attempt. But the ball ended up in the hands of Wes Matthews, who drilled a 3-pointer with 30.3 seconds left that gave Milwaukee its first lead of the game, 114-113.

Brown missed a baseline jumper before a pair of Khris Middleton free throws stretched Milwaukee’s lead back to three points.

The Celtics elected to go for a two-pointer rather than a game-tying 3, and Antetokounmpo smothered Williams’s dunk attempt before the ball went out of bounds off of Tatum.

Observations from the game:

▪ Romeo Langford started the game by hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner, and that was a sign of things to come in the first half. Boston connected on 10 shots from beyond the arc before the break. But things shifted in the third quarter, when the Bucks started by making 5 of 6 from beyond the arc to slice their 19-point deficit to 1.

▪ Brown took over in the opening quarter. He scored 12 points during a stretch of just 2 minutes, 20 seconds, mixing in a collection of jumpers with determined drives to the basket. Brown’s impact was felt in other ways in the first half, too. He had a nice block of Antetokounmpo that resulted in a jump ball before swatting away a Bobby Portis attempt in the lane.

Brown’s only setback came midway through the second quarter, when he was inadvertently hit in the mouth by Tatum and a chunk of a front tooth was chipped off. Coach Ime Udoka came up with an assist by walking onto the floor and picking it up for him.

▪ The Celtics added Al-Farouq Aminu and Norvel Pelle via COVID-19 hardship exceptions, but none of Boston’s four recent hardship acquisitions appeared, with Udoka preferring to stick with an eight-man rotation.

▪ Payton Pritchard continued to take advantage of his expanded opportunity by drilling three first-half 3-pointers and scoring 11 points. His reemergence makes it even more likely that Dennis Schroder will be traded prior to the February deadline.

▪ The Celtics had to feel a bit wary about their big first-half lead, though. The Bucks missed plenty of open layups and 3-pointers over the first two quarters. George Hill hit a 3-pointer before the second quarter buzzer to pull the Bucks within 62-47, and then Antetokounmpo took over in the third, lowering his head and plowing to the basket time and again on his way to a 17-point period that pulled Milwaukee within 94-90 at the start of the fourth. It was Antetokounmpo’s first game after missing five due to COVID-19 protocols.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.