Clippers’ Paul George out with elbow injury

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will rest the injury for the next 3-4 weeks prior to a revaluation, the team announced Saturday. There’s no clear timetable on a return to play, but the hope is that resting the injury over the next month can provide a pathway to a recovery for George. For the Clippers — already playing without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard this season because of a partially torn ACL — the loss of George for a significant period will be a challenge to overcome. The Clippers are 17-15 and holding onto the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

Cavaliers extend Bickerstaff’s contract

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff received a multiyear contract extension for his role in the team’s dramatic turnaround. Terms of the deal were not released. ESPN reported Bickerstaff is under contract through the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavaliers are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They recently won six straight games, but were hit with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to place eight players in health protocols. The affable 42-year-old Bickerstaff took over when John Beilein walked away midway through the 2019 season. Prior to coaching in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was an interim coach in Houston and Memphis. The Cavaliers won only 19 games in Bickerstaff’s abbreviated first season, but were showing great promise before the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries last season, and finished 22-50. Expectations were low heading into this season, but the arrival of rookie forward Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall draft pick, and veteran guard Ricky Rubio have been huge factors in the Cavaliers’ rise.