Clippers’ Paul George out with elbow injury

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will rest the injury for the next 3-4 weeks prior to a revaluation, the team announced Saturday. There’s no clear timetable on a return to play, but the hope is that resting the injury over the next month can provide a pathway to a recovery for George. For the Clippers — already playing without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard this season because of a partially torn ACL — the loss of George for a significant period will be a challenge to overcome. The Clippers are 17-15 and holding onto the fifth seed in the Western Conference.
Cavaliers extend Bickerstaff’s contract
Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff received a multiyear contract extension for his role in the team’s dramatic turnaround. Terms of the deal were not released. ESPN reported Bickerstaff is under contract through the 2026-27 season. After winning just 22 games last season, the Cavaliers are 19-13 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They recently won six straight games, but were hit with a COVID-19 outbreak and had to place eight players in health protocols. The affable 42-year-old Bickerstaff took over when John Beilein walked away midway through the 2019 season. Prior to coaching in Cleveland, Bickerstaff was an interim coach in Houston and Memphis. The Cavaliers won only 19 games in Bickerstaff’s abbreviated first season, but were showing great promise before the season was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cleveland was ravaged by injuries last season, and finished 22-50. Expectations were low heading into this season, but the arrival of rookie forward Evan Mobley, the No. 3 overall draft pick, and veteran guard Ricky Rubio have been huge factors in the Cavaliers’ rise.
Triple-double for Walker
Former Celtic Kemba Walker became the seventh NBA player with a triple-double on Christmas, and the New York Knicks beat the depleted Atlanta Hawks, 101-8,7 for their first win on the holiday in a decade. Walker finished with 10 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. The 6-foot guard, who had been relegated to the bench until Derrick Rose was sidelined with injury, raced around the floor trying desperately for his 10th rebound for much of the second half, finally getting it in the fourth quarter when Mitchell Robinson’s block came to him. The Hawks were missing star Trae Young among nine players in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
Miscellany
Georgia State wins Camellia Bowl
Darren Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth TD to lead Georgia State (8-5) to a 51-20 victory over Ball State (6-7) in college football’s Camellia Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. The Panthers finished with their seventh win in eight games and dominated the lone bowl played on Christmas Day …The Diamond Head Classic men’s basketball championship game in Honolulu between Stanford and Vanderbilt was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Cardinal camp. In a tweet, the tournament said the game “will be declared a no contest.’’ In an earlier games at the tournament, Fousseyni Traore scored 19 points as BYU narrowly beat Liberty,80-75. Hunter Maldonado had 22 points and 10 assists, and Graham Ike added 20 points as the Wyoming routed South Florida, 77-57… Ray Illingworth, a former England cricket captain who went on to coach the team, died at 89. Illingworth, who led England to a 2-0 series victory in Australia in the 1970-71 Ashes, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer. Yorkshire, the English county Illingworth played for, announced his death … USA Cricket said the first one-day cricket international between the Americans and Ireland scheduled for Sunday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case among the umpiring team.
