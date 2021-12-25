EMass swimming: Weston’s Charlotte Martinkus headlines Athletes to Watch

Kate Edison, Westford — The senior, a returning All-Scholastic, is a two-time state champion in the relays and helped the Grey Ghosts to an undefeated 2020-21 season with her prowess in the 200 and 500 freestyles.

Jill Carline, Bishop Feehan — A returning Globe All-Scholastic, the senior finished the 2020-21 season with the second-best 200 freestyle time and third-best 100 backstroke time in EMass.

Alana Leen, Concord-Carlisle — The sophomore holds school records for the Patriots in the 100 backstroke, 200 individual medley, and 500 freestyle. As a freshman, she finished first in the 200 individual medley at the EMISCA Invitational and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke.

Advertisement

Charlotte Martinkus, Weston — A senior headed to Princeton, she is a three-time Dual County All-Star and the three-time All-American who holds multiple school records.

Ava Yablonski, Dover-Sherborn — The University of Minnesota-bound senior is a three-time Tri-Valley League MVP and finished the 2020-21 season with Dover-Sherborn’s top times in every event.

BOYS

Theo Bodet, Weston — The Cal-Santa Barbara-bound senior broke the Dual County League championship meet record in the 200 individual medley with a time of 1:55.31 during the 2020-21 season and also won the event at the EMISCA Invitational.

Tyler Bosma, St. John’s Prep — Bosma, a junior, was named a Catholic Conference All-Star last season after taking first in the 500 free (4:48.89) and fourth in the 200 free (1:46.18) at the EMISCA Invitational.

Nicola Hensch, Newton South — Already this season, the three-time Dual County League broke a 24-year-old school record with a time of 52.50 in the 100 backstroke.

Daniel McLaughlin, Haverhill — As a junior, McLaughlin set Merrimack Valley Conference records in the 200 (1:43.14) and 100 freestyles (48.08). The returning All-Scholastic is the school record-holder in the 200 free.

Jake Thomas, St. John’s Prep — The senior is a three-time Catholic Conference All-Star and won the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the EMISCA Invitational.

Advertisement

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.