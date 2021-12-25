Here’s how ‘Santa Mac’ Jones came through for the Patriots’ offensive line

After practice wrapped up on the stadium field on Christmas Eve, players huddled around the lockers of the offensive line to check out what gifts rookie quarterback Mac Jones had delivered. According to Karras, “everyone was kind of jealous.”

“Santa Mac did,” Karras said. “And he did an outstanding job.”

Patriots offensive lineman Ted Karras broke into a smile Friday afternoon when asked if “Santa Mac” had paid a visit to the locker room.

But Karras wouldn’t offer many details about the presents from Jones.

“I’ll let him explain everything that he got, but it’s a myriad of items, each one cooler than the next,” Karras said. “One of the best efforts, especially by a rookie, to show appreciation and wish us a Merry Christmas. Very thankful to him.”

So, what exactly did the offensive line receive?

Jones hooked up each lineman with a cryptocurrency starter pack, complete with Bitcoin via the Swan Black Card, a subscription to Bitcoin Magazine, and four-day passes to Bitcoin 2022, a conference hosted by the magazine scheduled to take place in April in Miami.

To help organize the bundle, Jones reached out to David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine and a fellow University of Alabama alumnus.

“I’ve been studying Bitcoin for a while now,” Jones told the magazine. “This year, I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates.”

Jones surprised all 12 members of the offensive line on the 53-man roster and practice squad, including Karras; centers David Andrews and James Ferentz; tackles Trent Brown, Yodny Cajuste, Yasir Durant, Justin Herron, Will Sherman, and Isaiah Wynn; and guards Shaq Mason, Mike Onwenu, and Alex Richmond.

“I’m very glad to be his teammate here in this Christmas season,” Karras said. “He’s obviously been a huge part of our season. He’s a great person and a leader, and someone I admire and really enjoy blocking for.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.