Aaron Rodgers sets club record for career touchdown passes, Packers hang on to beat Browns

Favre threw 508 touchdown passes during his Hall of Fame career, but only 442 of them with Green Bay. Favre threw 22 touchdown passes with the Jets in 2008 and 44 with the Vikings from 2009-10.

Rodgers finished 24-of-34 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Davante Adams caught 10 passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers overtook Brett Favre to become the Packers’ leader in career touchdown passes with his 443rd career touchdown pass, an 11-yard completion to Allen Lazard in the first quarter of Green Bay’s 24-22 home win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. Lazard caught the pass at around the 7-yard line, headed upfield, and dived into the right corner of the end zone to give the Packers a 7-6 lead.

Rodgers, the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft out of California, backed up Favre for three seasons before taking over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in 2008.

Rodgers saluted fans from the sideline as the Lambeau Field crowd gave him a hearty ovation. A video message from Favre aired on the scoreboard after Rodgers broke the record.

“Hey, 12, congratulations, man, on passing my touchdown record,” Favre said. “I have one request: Go get us another Super Bowl. Congrats.”

Huntley on COVID-19 list, Ravens without top two QBs

The Baltimore Ravens put Tyler Huntley on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, leaving them without their top two quarterbacks for Sunday’s showdown at Cincinnati for first place in the AFC North.

Lamar Jackson missed last week’s game with a sprained ankle, and the Ravens announced this weekend that he would not travel with the team. Huntley played well in Jackson’s place in last weekend’s loss to Green Bay, but now Josh Johnson is the team’s top healthy quarterback.

The Ravens signed the 35-year-old journeyman Johnson before last week’s game. He appeared in three games earlier this season for the Jets.

Baltimore has more than a dozen players on injured reserve and several more on the COVID-19 list.

The Ravens (8-6) have managed to hold at least a share of first place for almost the whole season, but they would fall out with a loss to the Bengals (8-6). Baltimore activated quarterback Kenji Bahar from the practice squad.

Cincinnati got back cornerback Chidobe Awuzie from the COVID-19 list, but put defensive linemen D.J. Reader and Wyatt Ray on that list.

Eagles’ Sirianni cleared to coach, Jets’ Saleh isn’t

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni has cleared the NFL’s COVID-19 testing protocol and will be on the sideline for Sunday’s home game against the Giants.

The team said Sirianni returned to its facility Saturday morning.

The Eagles (7-7) are hoping to secure a playoff spot with a strong finish to the season. They have won two in a row and four of five overall.

On the other hand, Jets coach Robert Saleh was ruled out Sunday against the visiting Jaguars because he didn’t clear COVID-19 protocols. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton will assume head coaching duties.

Saleh tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday and needed to have two negative tests by Saturday afternoon to return to the sideline. The coach has been quarantining in a hotel while running team meetings remotely.

The first-year head coach said he called Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski earlier in the week to get some feedback on how he handled not being on the sideline twice because of COVID-19: a playoff game last season and the Browns’ 16-14 loss to Las Vegas last week.

“He said, ‘Well, everything is going to be fine. It’s all virtual anyway. You’re just going to miss practice, but Sunday is going to be miserable,’” Saleh said of his conversation with Stefanski. “So, I’m looking for misery.”

The Jets have been hit particular hard this week by a surge of COVID-19 cases. There were 18 players on the active and practice squad rosters — including injured reserve — on the COVID-19 list Saturday.

Rams put Whitworth on COVID-19 list

The Chiefs, who host the Steelers on Sunday, will be significantly strengthened as star tight end Travis Kelce and wideout Tyreek Hill have been activated. The Chiefs, who have won seven straight to take over the top spot in the AFC, also get back linebacker Nick Bolton and tackle Lucas Niang … The Rams placed veteran offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The 40-year-old Whitworth is a key performer for Los Angeles’s high-powered offense in his fifth year with the team. The four-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 13 of the Rams’ 14 games this season. Los Angeles, which has won three in a row, is tied with Arizona for the NFC West lead heading into Sunday’s game at Minnesota … The Chargers will be missing receiver Mike Williams and running back Austin Ekeler Sunday at Houston. Williams, who is unvaccinated and also will miss the Jan. 2 game against the Broncos, has a career-high 64 receptions for 964 yards and seven touchdowns. It is the second time he has been in league protocols this season. Ekeler revealed on Instagram that he tested positive … Offensive tackle Nate Solder, who opted out of last season, and defensive tackle Danny Shelton were added to the list by the Giants … The Texans activated receiver Danny Amendola, offensive lineman Justin McCray. defensive backs Terrence Brooks and Terrance Mitchell, linebacker Christian Kirksey, and defensive linemen DeMarcus Walker and Jacob Martin. Still on the COVID-19 list are leading receiver Brandin Cooks and placekicker Ka’imi Fairbairn.