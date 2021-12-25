Patriots activate receiver Kendrick Bourne from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Patriots activated wide receiver Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon, which means he will be available to play Sunday against the Bills.

The team also placed defensive end Deatrich Wise on the COVID list, which means he will miss Sunday’s game. Wise has been on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps this season, registering three sacks and 36 tackles.

Bourne, who is vaccinated, hinted at his return Saturday morning when he tweeted, “Juss [sic] got the best Christmas news ever.” He was placed on the COVID list Monday after testing positive and did not practice all week.