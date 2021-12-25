Patriots activate receiver Kendrick Bourne from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Patriots activated wide receiver Kendrick Bourne from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday afternoon, which means he will be available to play Sunday against the Bills.
The team also placed defensive end Deatrich Wise on the COVID list, which means he will miss Sunday’s game. Wise has been on the field for 51 percent of the defensive snaps this season, registering three sacks and 36 tackles.
Bourne, who is vaccinated, hinted at his return Saturday morning when he tweeted, “Juss [sic] got the best Christmas news ever.” He was placed on the COVID list Monday after testing positive and did not practice all week.
The offense could certainly use Bourne, who has 45 receptions for 667 yards and five touchdowns this season.
Ahead of Sunday’s AFC East showdown, the Patriots already had ruled out fellow wide receiver Nelson Agholor because of a concussion. N’Keal Harry (hip) is listed as questionable after practicing in a limited capacity all week.
To bolster the receiving corps, the team temporarily elevated Kristian Wilkerson off the practice squad. Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and cornerback D’Angelo Ross were temporarily elevated, as well.
The Patriots also activated linebacker Josh Uche off injured reserve. Uche had missed the last four games while recovering from an ankle injury.
