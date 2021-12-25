Weston swim program celebrates 50-year legacy and a return to in-person competition

When Andrea joined the team, she was one of just a handful of girls, but by her junior year the girls’ team had gained enough traction to earn the title “GLOWS,” short for “glorious ladies of Weston swimming,” for coaches Pete Foley and Claude Valle .

In the three decades since Bella Pettinato’s mother, Andrea Agnello (class of 1990), swam for Weston High School, a lot has changed.

From left, Weston High swim standouts Charlotte Martinkus, Bella Pettinato, Theo Bodet, and Andrew Chiocca are prepped for in-person meet in the program's 50th season.

This season marks Weston’s 50th as a program, and Pettinato and her mom are two of 1,101 athletes to have competed for the Red Tide. For many of those athletes, the draw of Weston swimming and diving is its intense focus on creating community.

That community is founded on a legacy of success.

Since Foley founded the program in 1972, Weston has won 25 state championships, 26 sectional championships, and 31 Dual County League championships, all while amassing a record of 924-79-2 in dual meets.

Before a meet against Wayland last Wednesday, the girls’ team decorated shirts that read “GLOWS,” a moniker that has stuck around since Valle introduced it.

“[My mother] tells me what they did back then, and I can see how those things have stuck and how things have grown,” Pettinato said.

With such a storied history, it’s no wonder Pettinato and her family aren’t alone in their connection to the swim program.

Senior Andrew Chiocca is one of four siblings that have been part of the Weston swim team — two older siblings were members of the Red Tide, and a younger brother, Austin, is a sophomore.

When his family moved to Weston from Ohio in 2012, Weston swimming was the obvious choice for Chiocca and his siblings.

“[Swimming has] always been a big part of our lives,” Chiocca said. “We always really bought into the idea of this sport in this community. And Weston has just been able to help us grow in that aspect.”

The COVID-19 pandemic, however, put a halt on the community function of Weston swimming and diving. The team could no longer hold team dinners, decorate shirts together, or even cheer from the deck during meets. Meets were virtual, held over Zoom, and instead of having competitors in the same building, divers such as Charlotte Martinkus were watched by a camera in the corner of the natatorium.

As a result, the 2021-22 season is a landmark one not only because it’s Weston’s 50th, but because it provides the long-awaited return to in-person meets. Jim McLaughlin, in his second season, has yet to experience a “normal” season as head coach.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world,” McLaughlin said of being able to return to in-person meets. “It’s so fun to actually have races and … to hear the crowd cheering, and to compete is really, really cool.”

McLaughlin follows Foley (1972-2007) and Valle (2008-20) as the program’s third head coach. He began as an assistant before taking over following Valle’s retirement.

“It’s incredibly big shoes to fill,” McLaughlin said.

“The program has so much tradition and so much success that I feel like I’ve got a lot on my shoulders … But this is also just a tremendous group of swimmers and divers, so I couldn’t be more fortunate to be entering this situation with a team as amazing as this group is.”

Martinkus, a Princeton commit, highlights a talented group of seniors. The three-time All-American turned to diving her freshman year after Valle discovered she had done gymnastics and recruited her to the team.

Along with Chiocca, Cal-Santa Barbara commit Theo Bodet helps lead the boys’ side.

“One of my big goals for the team is honestly to have everyone be happy and just enjoy themselves, because the sport is really about having fun,” Bodet said.

“Yes, winning is great, and we want to win states, but at the same time, if you do it and you don’t enjoy yourself, it’s not really what the sport is about.”

In his second season, Jim McLaughlin is the third coach to direct the Weston High swimming & diving program since 1972. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

From left, Weston swimmers Andrew Chiocca, Charlotte Martinkus, Theo Bodet, and Bella Pattinato, sophomore Jim McLauglin are excited to get back in the pool. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Diving in

▪ In Concord-Carlisle’s season-opening meet against Waltham on Dec. 14, returning Globe All-Scholastic Alana Leen broke the school record in the 500 freestyle, which had stood since 1984.

“When she broke the record, and she finished the race and was swimming her cooldown, she had this huge smile on her face,” coach Matthew Goldberg said.

The previous record, set by Mary Johnson 37 years ago, stood at 5:18.86, and Leen broke it by five seconds.

“We were pretty sure that she could break the 500 record, and that’s been the oldest one in the books,” Goldberg said. “So, a few days before the meet, I asked her if she wanted to give it a try. She said she hadn’t swum the event in a long time, but you know, she would try.”

Leen was the sole freshman on the All-Scholastic list a season ago after breaking school records in the 100 backstroke and 200 individual medley.

▪ Though the return to in-person meets has brought the possibility of an in-person state championship this year after it was virtual last season, a site has yet to be selected. The MIAA Winter Swimming and Diving sectional and state championships are scheduled for Feb. 12-13 and Feb. 19-20.

UMass Dartmouth, WPI, and Bridgewater State are potential locations for the sectional meet, and Boston University may be available for the state meet, though no determinations have been made.

Emma Healy can be reached at emma.healy@globe.com.