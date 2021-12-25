What the NHL opting out means for the Olympic men’s hockey tournament

While NHL stars such as Alex Ovechkin , Nikita Kucherov , and Andrei Vasilevskiy will be unavailable, the Russians again can stock their roster with the cream of their domestic Kontinental Hockey League, the planet’s second-best circuit. All but two members of their 2018 squad came from powerhouse clubs SKA St. Petersburg and CSKA Moscow (Red Army).

The National Hockey League’s withdrawal from the Beijing Games gives Russia a huge advantage, just as it did four years ago when the Motherland won its first Olympic title as an independent country in the absence of NHL heavyweights.

Once the Soviet Union broke up, its hockey centerpiece slipped into the second tier, missing the Olympic podium four times and finishing fifth on Sochi home ice in 2014. The Russians’ main competition in PyeongChang was Germany, which pushed them to overtime in the final with a homegrown roster that came entirely from the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. It was Germany’s best-ever showing and its first medal since 1976.

The Canadians, who took the bronze after losing to the Germans in the semis, used a dozen KHLers and six players from the Swiss league. USA Hockey, which already had been readying a Plan B for Beijing, had skaters from six pro leagues plus four collegians in 2018. That mix missed the medal round by the margin of a shootout loss to the Czechs and likely will be competitive again.

It’s not as if the NHLers have made a golden difference to the American squad over the years. They’ve won two silvers in five appearances, were sixth in 1998, and eighth in 2006, and were hammered by the Finns in the 2014 bronze medal match.

Evenly matched

If past is prologue, the anticipated Olympic women’s hockey final between the United States and Canada will come down to overtime, just as it did in 2014 and ‘18.

Three of the six exhibition meetings between the archrivals have ended that way, including the last two in St. Louis with Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin netting both game-winners. It’s possible that the nine-game tour will be cut short because of COVID-19 concerns. The recent meeting in St. Paul was scrubbed. The final two dates in Alberta are during the first week of next month.

Hitting the slopes

Bryce Bennett took his first World Cup podium this week. Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty

Bryce Bennett’s downhill victory at Val Gardena, his first World Cup podium at 29, was a thunderclap.

“I think I’m going to buy a boat,” exulted Bennett, who hadn’t finished in the top 20 this season. It was the first US triumph in the discipline since Travis Ganong’s in 2017.

Mikaela Shiffrin and Breezy Johnson already have collected their Beijing tickets based on their FIS points. After being overtaken briefly by Italy’s Sofia Goggia in the overall standings, Shiffrin regained her lead by finishing first and second in the recent Courchevel giant slaloms and now has a 115-point advantage. Shiffrin leads the giant slalom table, is second in slalom and fourth in super-G.

Johnson’s two downhill bronzes last weekend at Val d’Isere gave her seven medals in the event during the past year. Johnson, who ranks second behind Goggia in the discipline standings, is in medal position for the Games after finishing seventh in 2018.

On track to participate

Medfield speedskater Julie Letai, who made the Olympic women’s short-track team last weekend at the Utah trials, will have a spot on the relay, which she helped qualify for the Games for the first time since 2010 when the Americans earned the bronze.

“I’ve been thinking about this since I was 7 years old,” said the 21-year-old Letai. “So I can’t believe that it’s finally happening.”

Except for Maame Biney, the roster is full of rookies — Kristen Santos of Fairfield, Conn., Corinne Stoddard, and Eunice Lee, plus Ryan Pivirotto and Andrew Heo on the men’s side.

Key figures

As expected, this month’s Grand Prix figure skating final scheduled for Osaka that was postponed until season’s end has been canceled. None of the six countries that host events, including the United States, was in position to host. And coming after the Olympics and March world championships in France, it’s likely that few of the sport’s top stars would have been interested in a lesser competition.

After less-than-distinguished results on the Grand Prix circuit, Nathan Chen will dust off his programs from two seasons ago for next month’s US championships in Nashville, where the world champion will be chasing a record sixth straight men’s crown. Chen was beaten by countryman Vincent Zhou at Skate America, his only defeat since the Olympics, and had a so-so outing while winning Skate Canada. So, he’ll swap out his short program by Clementine and his long by Mozart and bring back “La Boheme” and the Elton John medley, which he’d planned to skate at the canceled 2020 worlds.

Back for more

With two World Cup weekends to go before the US Olympic luge team is named, half of the 2018 squad is poised to return. Based on their qualifying performances so far this season, silver medalist Chris Mazdzer and Tucker West seem set on the men’s side, and Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney on the women’s, with Jayson Terdiman likely to join Mazdzer in the doubles. Also well positioned are Jonny Gustafson and Ashley Farquharson, and Medway’s Zack DiGregorio and doubles partner Sean Hollander … It took some scrambling, but South Korea’s “garlic girls,” who won the curling silver medal on home ice last time, earned a return ticket by grabbing the final spot at the last-chance qualifier in the Netherlands. The team of Kim, Kim, Kim, and Kim, whose Uiseng hometown is renowned for its garlic, will be joined by Great Britain and Japan. Norway, Italy, and Denmark earned the final three men’s berths … Defending Olympic snowboarding champions Chloe Kim (women’s halfpipe), Jamie Anderson (women’s slopestyle), and Red Gerard (men’s slopestyle) already have qualified for a chance at a reprise based on their world rankings. On the squad, too, are Maddie Mastro (women’s halfpipe) and Dusty Henricksen (men’s slopestyle). Still waiting is Shaun White, the three-time halfpipe titlist who’s bidding for his fifth team at 35. He’ll make it if he’s first or second at next month’s World Cup event at Mammoth Mountain. Given his gilded résumé, White likely would be a coaches’ pick … Based on the World Cup standings at the holiday break, the German bobsledders are well situated to dominate at the Games. Francesco Friedrich, who leads both the two-man and four-man tables, is 10 for 10, and Johannes Lochner is right behind him in two-man. The women own the top three spots with Laura Nolte, Kim Kalicki, and Mariama Jamanka. It doesn’t hurt that three of the Cup competitions have taken place on Teutonic ice and the other two in neighboring. Austria. Defending world champion Kaillie Humphries is the top US driver in fourth, while Hunter Church, 10th in four-man, is the best US male.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com. Material from Olympic committees, sports federations, interviews and wire services was used in this report.