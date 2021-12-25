Will Bills quarterback Josh Allen be able to solve Bill Belichick and the Patriots on Sunday?

It’s judging risk and spacing while constantly calculating and adjusting your angle of attack. Like parallel parking, Belichick makes you think in reverse and can get you disoriented quickly. Also, like parallel parking, just when you think you have it down you can get easily humbled.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is going to try to maneuver his team back into its preferred spot parked atop the AFC East on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, but he’s going to have to navigate Belichick’s schemes to do it.

Belichick’s brainpower and ability to baffle quarterbacks remain the biggest advantages the Patriots wield in the division they’ve largely lorded over since 2001, winning it all but three times since then. The main event of Sunday’s clash for AFC East eminence isn’t Mac Jones vs. Allen. It’s Belichick vs. the AFC East’s best quarterback, Allen. Whoever wins that duel will plop down in the division’s driver’s seat.

Buffalo now has the division’s premier passer. Sorry, Allen doubters, that’s an indisputable fact. A divisional deficit at the most influential position on the field represents an unusual position for the Patriots. They dominated the AFC East for close to two decades behind the combination of a yawning Quarterback Gap and Belichick’s unparalleled brilliance.

Now, it’s up to Belichick and the league’s top defense to restore the Patriots’ preeminence after a one-year hiatus. Maybe, Belichick wasn’t always impressed with Allen — remember the dismissive comments divulged by the “Monday Night Football” crew last year — but he is now.

Bill Belichick and the Patriots shut down Josh Allen in Buffalo — can they do the same back at home? Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“He’s the guy that makes them go and he’s become one of the top quarterbacks in the league,” Belichick said this week.

Belichick boasts a reputation for terrorizing young franchise quarterbacks. He basically broke Jared Goff in Super Bowl LIII in the 2018 season. Chargers passer Justin Herbert hasn’t solved Belichick Rubik’s Cube, completing just 50 percent of his passes and tossing twice as many interceptions (four) as touchdowns in two defeats.

This will be the seventh time Allen tangles with Belichick. Allen is 2-4 with 8 touchdowns, 6 interceptions, and a QB rating of 77. He has completed 55.3 percent of his passes. He has logged three games against Belichick without throwing a pick, including two straight. In the teams’ first meeting this season, it was the howling wind and an unrelenting Patriots rushing attack as much as Belichick’s defensive designs that kept Allen at bay in a 14-10 Patriots triumph.

The first Buffalo quarterback with back-to-back 30-touchdown seasons, Allen is known more for his rail gun arm than his football IQ. But he shouldn’t feel bad. Belichick induces vertigo for even the most precocious passers early in their careers, keeping them off balance and throwing them off-kilter.

In Peyton Manning’s first six games against Belichick’s Patriots, including the playoffs, he was 1-5 with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He completed just 59.5 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of 76.8.

Ben Roethlisberger was 2-4 in his first six games against Belichick, tossing 12 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions while completing 57.9 percent of his passes and compiling a 90.9 rating.

Andrew Luck never beat Belichick, logging an 0-6 record while throwing 12 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. Philip Rivers was 1-8 against him with 13 TDs, 11 interceptions, and a 59.1 completion percentage. Matt Ryan is 0-5 against Belichick.

Young quarterbacks entering the league's upper echelon? That's Bill Belichick's specialties. Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Belichick gets the best of quarterbacks by scrambling their brains and best-laid game plans. He takes away their go-to plays and makes them question if what they’re reading defensively is actually what’s happening or just a mirage.

As Belichick favorite Sun Tzu wrote in “The Art of War”: “The whole secret lies in confusing the enemy, so that he cannot fathom our real intent.”

“You can X-and-O it all you want, but in the end, players win games,” said Belichick, deflecting credit. “Whatever strategy, game plans, or plays that we use … ultimately, comes down to the players, their execution, decision-making, and fundamentals on those plays.”

Allen had two chances to beat the Patriots in the first matchup, driving the Bills to the New England 6 and 13 on back-to-back fourth-quarter possessions. He came up empty.

“Coverage-wise, they know and understand their type of coverages. What leverages to play, when and when not to fall off on certain route combinations,” said Allen. “Their route recognition is extremely good, and they’ve got some guys that can just get after the quarterback and make you move your spot and make a quicker decision.

“They’re extremely talented on defense. They got some absolute dudes over there that on top of that are extremely well-coached.”

Allen has accounted for 81.1 percent of Buffalo’s yards. The whole organization is basically on the fourth-year QB’s broad shoulders. That increases the onus on Allen to play well against Belichick.

Josh Allen played well in the two games following the loss to the Patriots. Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

He’s capable of it. Last year in his visit to Gillette, Allen sliced and diced Belichick’s defense, completing 75 percent of his passes and throwing for 320 yards and four scores. Allen also has the benefit of a Belichick disciple as his offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll.

Sage safety Devin McCourty said he’s noticed Allen’s growth mentally.

“I think just knowledge. The longer you play that position you start seeing things over and over,” said McCourty. “I think he’s now gained that. I had a chance to be here with Daboll, who to me understands exactly how he wants to play the game.

“I think it has been a great combination for them, and Josh Allen’s ability to check and be in the different plays that they want, I think, has really made them a better offense and made him a better player.”

Some QBs wriggled out of Belichick’s psychological football finger traps. Eli Manning was 3-2 with 11 TDs, 3 interceptions, and two Super Bowl rings. Drew Brees posted a 116.1 rating, throwing 12 touchdown passes and a single interception on his way to a 3-2 mark.

The most tried and true way to best Belichick is to buy time. Break the pocket and you can break Belichick’s blueprints.

Russell Wilson is 3-1 against the Patriots with a 131.1 rating, 13 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions (you definitely remember one of them). Deshaun Watson (2-2) sports a 102.1 rating to go with 8 touchdowns passing, another rushing, and 3 interceptions. Patrick Mahomes is also 2-2 with 10 TDs, 3 interceptions, and a 104.6 rating.

Allen is Buffalo’s second-leading rusher (555 yards) and his 29 rushing TDs are the most of any QB since he entered the league in 2018, including two versus the Patriots.

Belichick is a Buffalo boogeyman going back to his days as the Giants’ defensive coordinator, concocting a game plan to stifle Jim Kelly and the vaunted K-Gun attack in Super Bowl XXV.

Three decades later, if he keeps frustrating Bills quarterbacks then he’ll keep his iron grip on the AFC East and continue to leave Western New York football fans feeling incomplete.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.