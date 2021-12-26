The week in Business

After a few slow months, Greater Boston’s housing market picked up speed again in November, as buyers moved to close deals before interest rate increases that are expected to start as soon as March as the Federal Reserve moves to slow inflation. Condominium sales climbed 10.1 percent last month compared with November 2020, while sales of single-family homes rose 1.4 percent, according to data from the Greater Boston Association of Realtors, which tracks data in 64 cities and towns in Eastern Massachusetts. Median prices rose for the first time in four months, hitting $750,000 for single-family houses and $626,000 for condos. The surge is the result of a somewhat soft fall season, said association GBAR president Dino Confalone, an agent with Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty in Cambridge. There was an uptick in listings after Labor Day as sellers regrouped in the fall, and prices leveled off a bit after a year-plus of meteoric growth. All that made the market slightly less brutal for would-be buyers, some of whom were trying to take advantage of historically low interest rates that many expect will climb in the spring. That led to a busier than normal November, with closed sales of single-family homes sales jumping 19 percent above their October levels, setting a record for the month. Condo sales set a record as well. Now, in the typically slow holiday season, inventory remains low, with fewer new listings than this time last year and less than one month’s supply of single-family homes on the market. ― TIM LOGAN





Advertisement

BIOTECH

Biogen cuts price of Alzheimer’s drug in half, plans $500 million in cuts

Biogen has reduced the price of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm by half and is planning a series of cost-cutting measures across the Cambridge company next year that aim to save $500 million. The moves follow a disappointing commercial launch of Aduhelm, as well as anger over the drug’s high price. The new price for Aduhelm is $28,200, or roughly half what the drug cost when it launched in June. Insurance companies balked at its original list price, averaging $56,000 a year per patient, while physicians have fervently questioned whether Biogen’s supporting evidence merited the drug’s approval by the Food and Drug Administration, let alone widespread use. Aduhelm, once forecast to be a blockbuster product, brought in just $300,000 in its first full quarter after approval. “Over the past several months, we have listened to the feedback of our stakeholders, and we are now taking important actions to improve patient access to Aduhelm,” said Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos, in a statement. Biogen announced the price cut less than a month before Medicare is expected to make an all-important decision on whether and how widely to pay for the drug. A draft ruling is expected in January, followed by a final decision in the spring. But with Aduhelm delivering paltry revenue, Biogen is also being forced to downsize the company. On Monday, Biogen said it would implement a series of cost-cutting measures in 2022 that are expected to total approximately $500 million. Details will be announced in the first quarter. ― ADAM FEUERSTEIN, STAT

Advertisement





HOUSING

Wu lays out plans to increase money for affordable housing

Mayor Michelle Wu on Tuesday signaled a series of moves that — if enacted — would significantly increase funding for affordable housing in Boston while potentially imposing caps on how much landlords can raise rent on tenants. Wu said her administration is launching efforts to expand two programs that require developers in Boston to help create affordable housing, and will form an “advisory group” to study rent control — or rent stabilization — with an eye to filing legislation on Beacon Hill by early 2023. She also plans to revive efforts to create a tax on high-end real estate sales, with the proceeds set aside to fund affordable housing, and will conduct an audit of city-owned real estate to look for opportunities to build more. Taken together, the moves lay out Wu’s strategy to tackle Boston’s long-running housing crisis. Wu and Housing Chief Sheila Dillon outlined plans to study hikes to both the city’s Inclusionary Development Policy, which requires housing developers to build or fund affordable units in new projects, and its linkage program, which sets a fee on new commercial and lab development to raise money for housing and job training. Next month, the city plans to hire consultants to launch feasibility studies, Dillon said, and plans to come out with formal proposals within 150 days. While details are yet to be finalized, Wu and Dillon suggested that the IDP could grow to require that 20 percent of units in new buildings be set aside at affordable rents, up from the current 13 percent, and that those rents could be set at levels more lower-income tenants could afford. Wu also suggested fees on commercial buildings — especially lab and life-science buildings sprouting across the city — could grow. Both studies will be completed within 150 days, the mayor said. The city can change those programs on its own, either through city council legislation or executive orders. Bigger changes — such as assessing a transfer fee and imposing some form of rent caps — will need approval from Beacon Hill. ― TIM LOGAN

Advertisement





Advertisement

DEVELOPMENT

Neiman Marcus store could become lab space

After successfully remaking the Atrium Mall in Chestnut Hill as a fitness and medical complex, developer Bulfinch Companies has set its sights on converting another higher-end retail site: the Neiman Marcus store in Natick. A Bulfinch affiliate has teamed up with Chicago investment firm Harrison Street to acquire the department store space at 310 Speen St., at the Natick Mall, in a deal brokered by Scott Black of Atlantic Retail. The developers will not say what they plan to do with the property, which features 18-foot ceiling heights and 450 parking spaces, other than to reposition it “to meet current market demands,” meaning there’s a good possibility it gets switched to a life science use such as labs. Among other changes, Bulfinch is eyeing the possibility of a vertical addition. The two-floor, 94,000-square-foot store had originally been slated to close this year. With this deal in place, Neiman Marcus will continue to operate the store through September 2022. Brookfield Properties owns the mall, considered the largest indoor shopping center in New England, but not the building that Neiman Marcus occupies. Boston-based Bulfinch has partnered with Harrison Street on several other property acquisitions and developments over the years. ― JON CHESTO

Advertisement





SOCIAL MEDIA

TikTok rival Triller agrees to merge with Massachusetts-based SeaChange

Triller, a social-video platform, agreed to a merger with Massachusetts-based SeaChange International Inc. in a move that will take the smaller rival to TikTok public. The transaction will value Triller at about $5 billion ― a four-fold increase over its recent valuation of $1.25 billion, according to PitchBook. It’s expected to close in the first quarter, the companies said in a statement. The deal links up Triller with a publicly held company, letting it bypass an initial public offering. SeaChange describes itself as a provider of video delivery, advertising, and streaming platforms. The company is led by chief executive Pete Aquino, a telecom veteran who previously ran RCN Corp. Like TikTok, Triller lets users post short videos with music and filters. The Los Angeles-based company says its app has been downloaded 250 million times. ― BLOOMBERG NEWS











