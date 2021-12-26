10 films to stream before the clock strikes midnight

Children of Paradise (1945) It may or may not be the most romantic movie ever made. It’s definitely the most romantic epic. In French, with subtitles. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Kanopy

What are you looking for in entertainment this New Year’s Eve? If your preferences include romance or comedy or classic drama or music or baseball (baseball?), then, all right, we have some suggestions you might like. And if your preferences don’t include those, well, you still might like these, anyway.

Pierre Brasseur as Frederick Lemaitre and Arletty as Garance in the 1946 film "Children From Paradise."

An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (2018) In this two-man show, the pleasure of Steve Martin and Martin Short’s company is most considerable. Available on Netflix

Advertisement

The Godfather (1972) It’s just as good as you remember. And if you’ve never seen it, you can observe the arrival of its 50th anniversary by correcting that oversight. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube

A Hard Day’s Night (1964) Whether or not you’ve watched the nearly eight hours of “The Beatles: Get Back,” on Disney+, savor the slice of giddy bliss that is the Fab Four’s first movie. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Criterion Channel, Google Play, HBO Max, YouTube

In the Heights (2021) “West Side Story” hasn’t started streaming yet. So if you want a New York musical, think about heading up town in the company of Lin-Manuel Miranda and friends. Available on HBO Max

Moneyball (2011) Not only is it offseason, but there’s a lockout. So here’s a baseball substitute. Plus, Brad Pitt plays guitar a bit. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube

Out of Sight (1998) When George Clooney was on “ER,” people wondered if he’d make it as a movie star. The doubts got erased here. Available on Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Peacock, Vudu YouTube

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) You’ve already seen “Spider-Man: No Way Home” or you don’t want to go out to a theater. Fine, this wildly inventive animated feature is the best Spidey movie, anyway. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube

Stop Making Sense (1984) Jonathan Demme’s Talking Heads concert film is just the ticket for New Year’s Eve. Same as it ever was? Same as it ever was. Available on Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel

Tampopo (1985) Hands down, the greatest movie comedy about noodles, and not just because it’s the only movie comedy about noodles. In Japanese, with subtitles. Available on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, HBO Max, Vudu, YouTube

Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.