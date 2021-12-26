10 New Year’s Eve-themed sitcom episodes to ring in 2022

So for your viewing pleasure, we’ve rounded up 10 classic New Year’s Eve sitcom episodes and where to watch them as the clock approaches midnight. With any luck, when we ring in 2023, it will be with streamers, not streaming.

This New Year’s Eve, like last year’s, is safest spent at home . And we all know that “at home” inevitably means plopped in front of the tube, binging some quality shows.

FRIENDS, “The One With the Routine” After Joey’s roommate Janine tells the gang that she is going to a taping of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,” Monica and Ross become dead-set on clinching their 15 minutes of fame on the beloved broadcast. To get into the spotlight, they break out in a middle-school dance routine, moving and grooving in a choreographed number that’s hard to forget. Available on HBO Max

(Bonus: If you’re in a “Friends” mood, the show has another New Year’s Eve-themed episode in the fifth season, “The One With All the Resolutions,” but there’s no dancing in that one.)

THE OFFICE, “Ultimatum” Antics ensue when everyone’s favorite paper company decides to make a board of New Year’s resolutions. Michael vows to floss, Kevin promises to eat more vegetables, and Ryan (played by Newton native B.J. Novak) resolves to “live life like it’s an art project,” whatever that means. But when Michael receives some unfortunate romantic news, he compels everybody to stick with their abandoned resolutions, going so far as to force-feed Kevin broccoli. Available on Peacock

THAT ‘70S SHOW, “That ‘70s Finale” The New Year’s episode of this early aughts sitcom also doubles as the last episode of the series. Eric Forman (played by Topher Grace, who bowed out of his leading role at the end of the previous season) returns, and the gang prepares to ring in 1980, looking back on all the highs and lows of the closing decade. We won’t spoil the end for you, but it involves the town’s water tower, the “stupid helmet,” and, of course, a reconvening of the show’s infamous smoking circle. Available on Amazon Prime.

FULL HOUSE, “Happy New Year” With December 31 looming large, the Tanners are all dealing with their own New Year’s stressors. Danny and Jesse bamboozle a dateless Joey into submitting a video for a dating service, where he meets his perfect match, Christine. Stephanie is living in fear of Rusty, Danny’s girlfriend’s son, kissing her as the clock strikes 12. And D.J. and Kimmy’s plans are spoiled when a New Year’s Eve bash at Kimmy’s house transforms into a 400-person blowout. Available on HBO Max

SEINFELD, “The Millennium” This isn’t a New Year’s Eve-themed episode per se, given that it doesn’t take place on New Year’s (technicalities, technicalities). Kramer and Newman go head-to-head to throw the party of the millennium — or, in Newman’s case, the “Newmannium,” which they are planning two-and-a-half years ahead of the fact. As the two fight it out to throw the best bash, Jerry and Elaine are roped in as pawns. Available on Netflix

HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, “The Limo” In an effort to give his band of friends a great New Year’s Eve, Ted rents a limousine to take the quintet to five different parties so they can find the best one to ring in 2006. But mishaps befall them at every turn: Lily gets separated from the group after she goes home to change her painful shoes, Robin’s date flakes out at the last minute, and they all almost get killed by somebody they think is the musician Moby (spoiler alert: it’s just a random look-alike, played by J. P. Manoux). Available on Amazon Prime and Hulu

FAMILY GUY, “Da Boom” Ah, Y2K: Another New Year’s Eve when a world feared impending crisis. Except in this season two episode, the Y2K bug actually does cause nuclear disaster, destroying most of the world. The Griffiths survive doomsday after Peter locks them in the basement in radiation suits, but they must trek to the Twinkie factory in Natick to find sustenance. There, they settle the town of New Quahog, where Peter is (briefly) crowned as mayor. Available on Hulu

30 ROCK “Klaus and Greta” After a boozy New Year’s Eve, Jack frantically travels to Massachusetts to delete a drunk message he left on the voicemail of his high school sweetheart (played by Julianne Moore), but realizes there may still be a spark there. Meanwhile, Liz must take her cousin (played by Jeffery Self) into her apartment after she outs him at a family New Year’s Eve party, but he turns out to be a less-than-stellar houseguest. Available on Hulu, Netflix, and Peacock

THE BIG BANG THEORY, “The Justice League Recombination” Penny is back together with her dopey ex-boyfriend, Zack — who just so happens to be the perfect Superman for the gang’s Justice League group costume for the New Year’s Eve party at the comic book store. Penny is reluctant to go as Wonder Woman, but she finally relents, joining Sheldon as The Flash, Raj as Aquaman, Howard as Batman, and Leonard as Green Lantern. Available on HBO Max

MODERN FAMILY, “New Year’s Eve” As a New Year’s treat for the whole family, Jay decides to take everybody to a Palm Springs hotel to ring in the New Year — but he left out that he hasn’t been to the now-run-down hotel in several decades. They all try to salvage the evening: Claire and Phil go to a hot spring that turns out to be a haven for nudists, Mitch and Cameron go to several bars but have difficulty finding the right crowd, and back home, babysitting goes awry when unexpected guests show up. Available on Hulu and Peacock

