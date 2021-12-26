She talks to me like I’m her student

Q. My wife, “B,” is a principal in an elementary school, and although I admire her work deeply, it is beginning to affect my home life. She used to be easygoing and relaxed around the house when she was just teaching. Now that she’s a principal, I feel like we’re on the verge of making the extra bedroom a detention hall!

Most recently I was scolded for knocking a glass over and spilling milk (what a metaphor!). While it was an annoying situation, I totally felt like she viewed me as one of her students. I know everyone has trouble with flipping the switch from work mode to home mode, but this is starting to affect our relationship. What’s the best way to have this conversation with my wife? Thanks!

STUDENT HUSBAND

A. I’d leave her work out of the conversation.

You don’t know what she’s like as a principal or manager. Focus on yourself and how you want to be treated. As in, “Hey, sometimes when you talk to me about your needs or mistakes I’ve made, I feel scolded. Patronized and punished. That’s probably not your intention. Is there a better way for us to communicate?” Focus on your feelings.

Maybe she’ll bring up the work stuff herself, but if not, find out what she thinks about her tone and whether she has her own thoughts about why she gets into that mode.

I think that if you tell her she’s not flipping the switch, you’re diagnosing something in a way that might frustrate her — and you might be very wrong. Maybe she’s snippy at home because her demeanor is the opposite at work. Maybe this is more about job stress than principal behavior.

All you know is how you respond, so focus on that and then ask to figure this out together.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Meredith: “I’d leave her work out of the conversation.” No. It’s relevant. How about: “I know the new job is tough. I feel like you talk to me like one of your students — as when you scolded me about the milk. I didn’t like feeling like that. Maybe you don’t know how it came across.” And be sympathetic about the stress of the job.

JIVEDIVA





^“I know the new job is tough.” No. Ask her about the new job, don’t tell her you know what it’s like.

STRIPEYCAT





Confront her directly about her behavior toward you. Don’t mince words, but don’t jump to conclusions about what’s causing it, either. Focus on the facts that it bothers you and you need it to stop. It may provoke a response, but if she respects you as an adult and her partner, she should be willing to explore solutions with you. (And if she’s not, then that’s a different conversation.)

TERMINATER5





Educators are under an extreme stress load these days. Have you talked to her about that? How has your household routine changed as a result of her new job? If she feels unsupported, she may come to view you as one more thing she’s responsible for, instead of a partner.

WIZEN





I don’t see anything wrong with bringing up her work since that seems to be what’s brought about the change, but I’d approach it more along the lines of asking what can you do to relieve the additional pressure at home. Maybe she even knows she’s being unpleasant and will admit it if she senses your empathy. If that doesn’t work then just tell her how you feel, but calmly and respectfully, at a time when she’s not stressed out.

PHATALISTIC





This past week, my husband and I were having a disagreement. In the heat of the moment, he said something similar. I speak to him the way I speak to my employees. I had no idea I was doing it. However, as a manager, you have to be able to handle and manage conflict. It’s an occupational thing. Since he brought it up and after all was calm, we had a conversation about improving communication. I told him I would be very careful in the future since it bothered him. When all is calm, have a conversation with her about communication methods with each other.

42GIANTS

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.