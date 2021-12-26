Big Brother mentors sought for growing waitlist of young boys

Seven years and thousands of hours of mentorship later, Hathaway, 24, has helped forge an Aren that’s surer of himself. Now 16 and in 11th grade at Boston Latin School, Aren has a job, mentors church youth, and is exploring career opportunities.

After Aren’s mother, Daphne Lopes, made a random visit to the school and witnessed her son using school desks to form a bully blockade, she turned to the 72-year-old organization to find a mentor for the boy.

When Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts brought Aren Williams together with Ryan Hathaway, Aren was in the fifth grade, perpetually bullied, hiding under desks to protect himself, and telling no one.

“He has helped my son to find his voice,” Lopes said of Hathaway. “I don’t have to worry about my son with the pants hanging down and seeing all of the underclothes, because he walks with respect and he knows his worth.

“I think that’s one of the biggest things that the big brother has given to him, is that he knows his worth as a young man in this world,” said Lopes, 58, of Dorchester.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Massachusetts needs more young men like Hathaway and, with a waitlist of about 250 boys, is looking to inspire a surge of new male volunteers during National Mentoring Month in January.

With plenty of matches available for Little Sisters seeking Big Sisters, it’s male mentors who are most needed, said President and CEO Mark O’Donnell.

“For every girl that signs up, we usually have a woman volunteer ready to go,” O’Donnell said. “Where we noticed the lag was in male volunteerism.”

“The boys’ inquiries are going to keep coming in fast, so the goal is to get ahead of it,” O’Donnell said.

By fiscal year’s end in June, the organization estimates it will need 1,500 young men to fill mentorship slots in Greater Boston.

To be a Big Brother, you must be 18 or older, willing to make a one-year commitment of a few hours twice a month, and have “a genuine interest in getting to know a young person,” according to the organization’s website.

Meetings between “bigs” and “littles” continue to be in person as long as everyone is vaccinated and wears masks, O’Donnell said.

Time spent with a little brother can range from bowling or basketball to X-Box or studying. The organization provides museum passes, as well as tickets to Celtics and Red Sox games.

“We help guide the match to make sure there is a lot of different exposures,” O’Donnell said. “People don’t realize that you have that support.”

Deepankar Malhan, 24, a Chestnut Hill software engineer, was paired with his little brother, Vi, when the boy was in ninth grade. Vi is now a senior at the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers. Malhan and Vi have spent the past few years exploring colleges, prioritizing schools, and writing applications.

“He would be the first person [in his family] to go to college and he didn’t have any idea at all of what that process even looks like, or anybody else to talk to about that,” Malhan said.

The two were paired based on mutual interests in video games, computers, and walks in nature. Malhan has helped match Vi with internships and volunteer opportunities and watched his little brother branch out into theater and improv comedy.

“Over the years now, I’ve helped him navigate situations at home and helped him navigate situations at school,” Malhan said. “I’m there as a support network for the hard times, and then I’m also there to congratulate and celebrate with him for the times where he’s happy.”

Malhan said he intends to mentor another little brother after Vi graduates.

“It’s a relationship I’ve made that’s going to last for, hopefully, a long time in the future,” Malhan said. “And I’ve made a difference in somebody’s life, and that is very fulfilling — and I get to do it again, and again.”

The organization recruited Malhan as a big brother through his workplace, Optum.

In-person recruitment of young professionals in the workplace is yet one more facet of life complicated by the pandemic, O’Donnell said.

The pandemic has been stressful for families, workers, schools, and children too, O’Donnell said.

“We feel that the stress is taking a toll on the kids, and what they need right now is support,” O’Donnell said. “They need a friend. They need an ally. The guardians need a break. And so we want to make sure that we’re there, a stable, week-after-week, month-after-month, person that could be relied upon.”

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.