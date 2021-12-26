Man, 29, critically injured in Worcester shooting on Christmas morning

A 29-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries early Christmas morning after he was shot at a party in Worcester, police said.
Worcester police were sent to the third floor of an address on Webster Street at 4:40 a.m. Saturday, police wrote in a statement. Upon arrival they found the man, whose name was not released, suffering from several gunshot wounds at what “appeared to be an after-hours party.”
Officers immediately began rendering medical aid, and the man was taken to an area hospital, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation, police said.
