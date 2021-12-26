No snow woes: New England winter off to slow start

Snowless days like Saturday have been the norm this fall and winter, and have raised the question among some area residents: where is the notorious New England snow?

It was a gloomy Christmas in the Boston area this year. Instead of the romantic coating of snow idealized in the classic song “White Christmas,” a dreary, at times freezing rain made roads slick and kept salt trucks busy.

Indeed, it’s been “a very slow start to the snow season this year across the Eastern US,” the National Weather Service’s Eastern Region headquarters said Sunday, with snowfall totals lagging considerably behind the average accumulation to date.

In Boston, 0.4 inches of snow has piled up so far this season, compared with the 7.9 inches that has accumulated on average by Dec. 26, according to weather service data. In Worcester, Sunday’s cumulative season total of 3.8 inches fell far short of the average of 15.2 inches. Typically snow-laden Burlington, Vt. was 7.9 inches behind its seasonal average. Bangor, Maine, was 6.8 inches behind.

In effect, the New England winters many residents have love-hate relationships have taken on a different look this year. One culprit could be the warmer-than-average temperatures the region has seen.

“Most indicators point to a milder and less snowy winter than average in Southern New England,” Dave Epstein, the Globe’s contributing meteorologist wrote last month. “Due to a warming climate it’s ... been very difficult to get a colder-than-average winter and we haven’t seen one for seven years.”

Those warmer temperatures reflect a larger trend in the area. A 2019 study found that, by and large, New England winters are on the decline, with cold temperatures slowly easing and snow falling less and less.

Temperatures have been sporadic this fall and winter. On one Friday last month, Boston’s high temperature was 59, according to AccuWeather. Three days later, the high was 32.

There have been a few notable instances of snow this year. One snowstorm that passed through Western Massachusetts last month dumped nearly nine inches of snow on some towns there.

All hope for the days of white-dusted tree limbs and snow plows abound is not lost, though. As the weather service’s Boston-area office noted Sunday, meteorological winter has just begun, and heavy snow could still very well wallop the region, as it has historically.

“Keep in mind that during an average winter in southern New England between 75-80% of snow falls after New Year’s Eve!” NWS Boston wrote on Twitter.

And there are some areas that have racked up a considerable amount of snow already this season.

Look, for example, to Caribou, Maine, the northeasternmost city in the county which also boasts some of the highest snowfall totals anywhere in the US. So far, the town has recorded a whopping 30.2 inches of snow, slightly behind the season-to-date average of 32.9 inches.

Instead of freezing rain, the NWS office there on Sunday warned snowmobile drivers to stay off the frozen-over Aroostook River. If you’re a New England resident desperate to see snow, Caribou could be a good place to start.

