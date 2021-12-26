Travelers are still seeing delays at Logan with flights canceled nationwide

Travelers at Logan International Airport Sunday were experiencing delays and cancellations again, though fewer than the previous two days.
As of 2:30 p.m., the airport listed 117 delays and 43 cancellations, out of 485 flights. That’s a slight improvement from Christmas Day, when 176 flights were delayed and 84 canceled.
“We recommend passengers know the COVID rules for their destination, and to give themselves extra time to get to the airport, check in and get through security, and finally to download the FlyLogan app,” MassPort spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said in an email Sunday.
Staffing shortages and a dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases, bolstered by spread of the Omicron variant, meant airlines were canceling flights nationwide through Christmas weekend. Nationwide, the website FlightAware counted 841 canceled flights and 2,667 delays in the U.S. Sunday.
There were also fewer weather-related issues at Logan Sunday, as the rain, sleet, and snow that hit Greater Boston Saturday made way for cloudy skies and temperatures in the 30s.
