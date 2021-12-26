Travelers are still seeing delays at Logan with flights canceled nationwide

Travelers at Logan International Airport Sunday were experiencing delays and cancellations again, though fewer than the previous two days.

As of 2:30 p.m., the airport listed 117 delays and 43 cancellations, out of 485 flights. That’s a slight improvement from Christmas Day, when 176 flights were delayed and 84 canceled.

“We recommend passengers know the COVID rules for their destination, and to give themselves extra time to get to the airport, check in and get through security, and finally to download the FlyLogan app,” MassPort spokeswoman Jennifer Mehigan said in an email Sunday.