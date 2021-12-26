China reports most daily local infection cases since January

(Bloomberg) --China reported 158 new local transmitted coronavirus cases, the highest daily number of infections since last January, as an outbreak in Shaanxi province presents one of the government’s biggest challenges yet to its Zero Covid policy.

Among the cases reported Sunday by the National Health Commission, 157 were found in the northwestern Shaanxi province, and one person without symptoms was found in Guangxi province. The latest number of new daily local infections is close to the peak level from the wave in late January.

Xi’an, the capital city of Shaanxi province known for its terracotta warriors, has become the latest hotspot in China, which has made eradicating the virus central to its Covid approach. China recently punished local officials in the city for failing to curb an outbreak that led to the biggest lockdown since Covid-19 emerged in Wuhan and continues to spread after more than two weeks.