New York state reports record new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24

By Susanne Barton Bloomberg,Updated December 26, 2021, 10 minutes ago
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at three mobile testing sites in New York, Dec. 23, 2021.
People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at three mobile testing sites in New York, Dec. 23, 2021.ANNA WATTS/NYT

New cases of coronavirus in New York State surged to an all-time high Dec. 24 before retreating on Christmas Day.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office reported 49,708 new Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant extends its spread worldwide. The number of new cases in New York slowed to 36,454 Dec. 25, probably because of the holiday.

The state has stepped up its vaccine campaign as new daily Omicron infections in the U.S. have surpassed those in the Delta wave, CNN reported.

Anthony Fauci, President Biden’s top medical adviser, on Sunday warned Americans to stay vigilant against the variant despite evidence its symptoms may be less severe, as the volume of cases can still overwhelm hospitals.

New York City last week announced it’s limiting crowds and adding more health and safety measures for revelers at the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square.


