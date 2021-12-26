New York state reports record new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 24

New cases of coronavirus in New York State surged to an all-time high Dec. 24 before retreating on Christmas Day.

Governor Kathy Hochul’s office reported 49,708 new Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant extends its spread worldwide. The number of new cases in New York slowed to 36,454 Dec. 25, probably because of the holiday.

The state has stepped up its vaccine campaign as new daily Omicron infections in the U.S. have surpassed those in the Delta wave, CNN reported.