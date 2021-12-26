US coronavirus cases spike, pushing up hospitalizations

On Friday, before holiday interruptions to data reporting began to affect the nation’s daily case totals, the seven-day national average of new daily cases surpassed 197,000, a 65 percent jump over the past 14 days, and hospitalizations reached a seven-day average of more than 70,000, an increase of 10 percent. Deaths also increased by 3 percent during that time, to a seven-day average of 1,345, according to a New York Times database.

Hospitalizations are starting to tick up, too, although not at the same rate as cases. It is unclear if they will continue to follow the rise in cases, especially given evidence in South Africa and Europe that Omicron may cause fewer severe cases of COVID.

The national all-time high for average daily cases is 251,232, set in January during a post-holiday surge.

In New York, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency earlier this month and put elective surgeries on pause at many hospitals. Last week, Governor Charlie Baker of Massachusetts said he would activate up to 500 members of the National Guard to help in overburdened hospitals. Many other states have done the same.

From Dec. 5, there has been a fourfold increase of COVID hospital admissions among children in New York City, where the Omicron variant is spreading rapidly, the New York State Department of Health said in an advisory Friday. About half were younger than 5 and not eligible for vaccination. The city did not provide numbers, but state data showed a few dozen children younger than 5 were hospitalized across the state as of Thursday.

The jump in pediatric cases is evident in other states as well. The American Academy of Pediatrics reported last week that COVID cases were “extremely high” among those younger than 18 across the country. Citing data as of Dec. 16, the academy said that cases among those younger than 18 had risen by 170,000 from the prior week, an increase of nearly 28 percent since early December. Pediatric cases are higher than ever before in the Northeast and Midwest, the data show, and all regions of the country have significantly more such cases since schools reopened for in-person instruction in the fall.

Even with the rising cases, government data show that vaccination is still a strong protector against severe illness. Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to test positive and 14 times more likely to die of COVID than vaccinated patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Promising data out of South Africa and other European countries have also shown that Omicron surges have been milder, with fewer hospitalizations.

— New York Times

Funeral cost reimbursements unclaimed

When Wanda Olson’s son-in-law died in March after contracting COVID-19, she and her daughter had to grapple with more than just their sudden grief. They had to come up with money for a cremation.

Even without a funeral, the bill came to nearly $2,000, a hefty sum that Olson initially covered. She and her daughter then learned of a federal program that reimburses families up to $9,000 for funeral costs for loved ones who died of COVID-19.

Olson’s daughter submitted an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, received a deposit by June and was able to reimburse her mother the $1,974.

“Had this not been available, we would have been paying the money ourselves,” said Olson, 80, of Villa Rica, Ga. “There wasn’t any red tape. This was a very easy, well-handled process.”

As of Dec. 6, about 226,000 people had shared in the nearly $1.5 billion that FEMA has spent on funeral costs that occurred after Jan. 20, 2020, the date of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the United States. With the nation’s coronavirus death toll topping 800,000, it’s clear that many families who are eligible for reimbursement have yet to take advantage of the funeral benefit.

To be eligible for reimbursement, death certificates for those who died after May 16, 2020, must indicate that the death was attributed to COVID-19.

For deaths that occurred in the early months of the pandemic — from Jan. 20 to May 16, 2020 — death certificates must be accompanied with a signed statement from a medical examiner, coroner, or the certifying official listed on the certificate indicating that COVID-19 was the cause or a contributing cause of death.

The percentage of individuals who have been reimbursed varies dramatically from state to state, from nearly 40 percent in North Carolina and Maryland to fewer than 15 percent in Idaho and Oregon, according to state-by-state data compiled by FEMA.

— Associated Press

Fauci urges vigilance on Omicron

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said a growing body of evidence suggested that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was causing less serious illness than its predecessors, but he warned against complacency, saying the variant’s lightning-speed spread across the United States would probably lead to a perilous spike in hospitalizations among the unvaccinated and could overwhelm the country’s health systems.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, Fauci said recent data out of Scotland, England, and South Africa has been filling in the fragmentary portrait of Omicron, which has spread across much of the world and overtaken the Delta variant in the United States in the month since it was first identified by scientists in South Africa.

“Even though we’re pleased by the evidence from multiple countries — it looks like there is a lesser degree of severity — we’ve got to be careful that we don’t get complacent about that,” Fauci said, noting that there were still tens of millions of unvaccinated Americans. “Those are the most vulnerable ones when you have a virus that is extraordinarily effective in getting to people and infecting them the way Omicron is.”

Last week, scientists at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland reported that people infected with Omicron were almost 60 percent less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with Delta. Another study from Imperial College London found that individuals infected by Omicron were 15 percent to 20 percent less likely to go to an emergency room with severe symptoms and 40 percent less likely to be hospitalized.

Despite such encouraging data, Fauci said the nation’s low vaccination rate — only 62 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated — would probably dilute the benefits of Omicron’s reduced virulence. “When you have such a high volume of new infections, it might override a real diminution in severity,” he said.

— New York Times

COVID infections swell in France

PARIS — France has recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic and COVID-19 hospitalizations have doubled over the past month, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the French government’s efforts to stave off a new lockdown.

More than 1 in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service. Most new infections are linked to the Omicron variant, which government experts predict will be dominant in France in the coming days. Omicron is already dominant in Britain, right across the Channel.

Meanwhile a surge in Delta variant infections in recent months is pushing up hospital admissions in France, and put ICUs under strain again over the Christmas holidays. More than 1,000 people in France with the virus died over the past week, bringing the country’s overall death toll to more than 122,000.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government is holding emergency meetings Monday to discuss the next steps in tackling the virus. Some scientists and educators have urged delaying the post-holiday return to school, or suggested re-imposing a curfew.

— Associated Press

Belgians protest shutdown of cultural events

BRUSSELS — Thousands of Belgian performers, cinema operators, event organizers, and others joined together Sunday to protest the government’s decision to close down the country’s cultural life to stem the spread of the surging Omicron variant.

Waving posters reading ‘’The show must go on’' or “No culture, no future,” the crowd demonstrated peacefully despite the pouring rain, accusing the government of unfairly targeting the culture industry with the new virus restrictions.

Under the measures, which took effect Sunday, events like Christmas markets are allowed to continue, despite their boisterous, chaotic gluhwein (mulled wine) parties, and restaurants and bars are allowed to stay open with some new restrictions.

Even the scientific committee advising the Belgian government had not asked for the culture industry closures, leaving virologist Marc Van Ranst to ponder that in Belgium “gluhwein beat culture.”

Scores of movie theaters and other venues disregarded the closure order, according to state broadcaster RTBF.

A brass band accompanied Sunday’s demonstration and the Place de la Monnaie in Brussels, the symbolic spot which spawned Belgian independence in 1830, and prominent cultural figures took to the stage to air their grievances. Organizers urged participants to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Authorities estimated 5,000 people took part and it ended peacefully.

Under the new rules, indoor public activities are strictly limited, shopping is curtailed and sports fans won’t be allowed into stadiums and indoor venues. The Belgian government shied away, however, from a full lockdown like that imposed in the neighboring Netherlands for the holiday season.

After almost two years of forced closures and limited openings, the culture sector had hoped its efforts, including special air quality meters in halls, separated seats and limited visitor capacities, would allow it to escape the brunt of the virus restrictions.

— Associated Press







