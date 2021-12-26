Hearts of gold, beautiful spirits — and the anti-trans violence that took them away

Though Groves, a trans man, struggled with personal hardships, he was a gifted student at Alcorn State University, where he was studying plant and soil science. One professor praised his research. Another used to text plant trivia questions to Groves. He expected that his student would someday become a colleague at Alcorn, a historically Black university in Mississippi.

After Groves’s death, Que Bell mourned his friend: “Imagine how much he could have contributed to technology, to science, to agriculture if he had been stable and if he actually had a chance. He’ll never get an opportunity.”

Advertisement

Murder loots the future. We’ll never know what Groves — or at least 49 other trans and gender nonconforming people murdered nationwide and in Puerto Rico in 2021 — could have accomplished, or what they could have been. To memorialize them, I’m devoting several columns this month to saying their names.

Zoella Rose Martinez, 20, on Aug. 31 in Maple Valley, Wash.: Martinez’s family called the young woman known as “Zoey” a “beautiful spirit” who “always had a smile and had only kind words to say about others. Zoey was a born leader and her peers acknowledged her as such.”

Disaya Monaee, 32, on Sept. 6 in Chicago: Latrina Banks remembered her daughter as a young woman who was outgoing and well-loved by her family and friends. “She loved to dress, she loved to party, she loved to cook, she loved to do her hair, she loved to take care of people,” Banks said. “She’s been like that ever since she was little.”

Briana Hamilton, 25, on Sept. 17 in Chicago: Because Hamilton was misgendered in local newspapers, her friends in the trans community did not know for several days that she had been killed. “Brianna was an amazing person who touched so many people’s hearts with her presence and her memory will forever live on,” her mother, Ronda Ulmer, said.

Advertisement

Kiér Laprí Kartier, 21, on Sept. 30 in Arlington, Texas: “A ball of joy” and a “very strong, independent person.” That’s how friends described Kartier, who grew up in Dallas. DayVion Haggerty, Kartier’s best friend, said “everybody just loved who she was.”

Royal Poetical Starz, 26, on Oct. 2 in Miami Gardens, Fla.: Born in Omaha, Starz first cultivated her love of music in the church. She sang, composed songs, and danced. In an online obituary, her family wrote that Starz’s “final accomplishment was becoming [her] true self and becoming the person in [her] heart that [she] always wanted to be.”

Jessi Hart, 42, on Oct. 17 in Banks, Ore.: Hard times shadowed Hart as she battled housing insecurity and anti-trans discrimination. Through it all, she remained devoted to her teenage son, wanting for him the stable life that had eluded her. “I’m hopeful that Caleb will make it through this,” Hart said in an interview months before her death. “I don’t have much hope for myself. It’s been four years and I’m exhausted.”

Jo Acker, 26, on Oct. 26 in Boise, Idaho: Acker died as she lived — trying to protect others. An Army veteran, she ran toward a gunman in the mall where she worked as a security guard. Acker was one of two people killed. “On one hand I’m upset that she was selfless and put herself in danger,” Dominique Cairistiona, a friend, said. “But on the other hand I would expect nothing less of her.”

Advertisement

Rikkey Outumuro, 39, on Oct. 30 or 31 in Centralia, Wash.: On the stages she commanded, Outumuro was known as “Tru Starlet,” a beloved performer in Washington’s LGBTQ+ community. After she was crowned the first Miss Gay Lewis County in 2008, Outumuro said, “I think my job is to represent the gay community to Lewis County and show people that we are real, and we are here, and more out than ever.”

Marquiisha Lawrence, 28, on Nov. 4 in Greenville, S.C.: When Lawrence made a meal, she wasn’t just cooking. She was sharing her love. Cooking was her favorite thing to do because she believed good food “filled the belly and fed the heart,” said Eboni Sinclaire, her trans mother. “She will forever be remembered by her infectious smile and her heart of gold.”

Renée Graham can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @reneeygraham.