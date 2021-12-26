Readers’ turn at editing the Constitution

My comment relates to the urgent need to amend the Second Amendment. I believe that it is ambiguous and that the intent of the drafters is unclear with respect to “the right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

I agree with the authors, especially Mary Anne Franks ( “Redo the first two amendments” ), who contributed to Abdallah Fayyad’s project on editing the Constitution (Ideas, Dec. 19).

The drafters explicitly required that a “militia” be “well regulated.” The right of the people “to keep and bear arms,” however, was not to “be infringed.”

I do not believe the drafters of the Constitution foresaw that, due to that language, children in many states would eventually obtain free access to weapons of all kinds, including automatic rifles and handguns that are intended for military engagements. Even more seriously, I doubt the drafters could possibly have imagined such access would lead to school shootings in many communities, and that young students as well as teachers would be murdered and maimed while sitting at their desks.

We need a national discussion on this issue immediately.

Advertisement

Sandra L. Gangle

Camas, Wash.





Ensure broader right to counsel

My edit would that the right to counsel in both criminal and civil proceedings would be ensured under the due process clauses in the Fifth and 14th Amendments and the confrontation clause of the Sixth Amendment incorporated to the states via the 14th Amendment.

Geoffrey A. Schoos, Esq.

Cranston, R.I.

The writer, an attorney, is former president of the Rhode Island Center for Law and Public Policy.





Corrupting influence of big money has grown since Citizens United

None of the 13 suggestions proposed in “Editing the Constitution” would adequately address the root cause of our most serious problems: the corrupting influence of big money in our democracy, which has grown dramatically worse since the Supreme Court’s 2010 decision in Citizens United v. FEC.

Advertisement

All three branches of our government now cater to powerful special interests rather than serving average Americans:

In the legislative branch, members of Congress beholden to their biggest campaign contributors make our laws.

In the judiciary, the Supreme Court has extended our constitutional rights to large corporations, enabling them to turn those rights against us in court to nullify democratically enacted laws they find inconvenient (the so-called corporate veto).

Candidates for the executive branch are preselected by wealthy campaign contributors, so the winners come with strings attached.

We urgently need a constitutional amendment such as the We the People Amendment that would reserve constitutional rights for real people, not artificial incorporated entities, and would require Congress to enact campaign finance laws to ensure political equality for rich and poor alike. Only then would our elected leaders stop asking, “What’s preferred by my major donors?” and start asking, “What’s best for all Americans?”

Paul Lauenstein

Sharon





His short list includes term limits, upholding of American values, and pause on immigration

I would change the Constitution in a number of ways, starting with limiting the terms of elected officials: 12 years maximum for US senators and six years maximum for US representatives. It is time to make “public service” a short period in adult life.

I would also require that anyone who chose to be an elected official should not have any criminal convictions, nor should they be allowed to have any income, other than what they are paid to be a senator or a representative.

Advertisement

In addition, I would require absolute loyalty, in words and actions, to the US Constitution and American values. This last proposal is vital to ensure that all candidates know that this is America and no other country.

I would also put immigration, which is not in the Constitution, on a 10-year pause. Once restarted, all immigrants should be allowed in on merit only. It is a privilege to be an American citizen.

Kelly O’Neil Donivan

El Cajon, Calif.





In our dreams

None of the amendments described in last week’s Ideas section has any possibility of passage. None could muster a two-thirds vote in the House or Senate, much less approval by 38 states. In every case, the proposed amendment would elicit large-scale ideological opposition or would run counter to the interests of capitalist stakeholders who dominate our politics.

Seriously, why bother? Speculative fixes for a document as flawed as the Constitution amount to nothing more than fan fiction for American exceptionalism.

Joseph A. Martin

Somerville