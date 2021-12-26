Ask the Remodeler: This window is still hazy after all these years

Q. I have a window that was installed circa 2003. It is a double-hung, double-paned window that has a sealed space between the two panes. I am not sure whether it was just air or an inert gas in the space between the panes. As you may be able to see in the photograph, there is now moisture in between the panes, and what appears to be the black seal on the bottom edge (right side of photo) has separated from the outer glass. The upper window has similar, but not as pronounced, issues. Any suggestions on what can be done short of replacing the window? I am not sure how pliable the seal is. Fortunately, the window is on the first floor and easily reachable with a short step ladder.

Advertisement

A. I am sorry to say this, but you need to replace the window. The seal is gone, and there is no really cost-effective way to repair a damaged seal. The good news is that today’s windows are far better in terms of performance than even 10 to 15 years ago. It is pretty standard now to have a window with argon gas in between the panes and low-E coatings on the glass for better performance. It looks to me like a fairly straightforward swap.

Condensation and mold have built up on the window. Handout

Q. Like many other readers, I look forward to your articles and definitely appreciate the many useful suggestions. I’m attaching photos of the condensation and mold that accumulates around the windows in certain areas of our home. The windows all latch well — probably the originals, making them about 20 years old. Why is this happening, and what can we do to alleviate it?

Joe D., Holden

A. A lot of factors can contribute to this. Typically it happens in the colder months when the moist air inside a house condenses on a cold window, often on the north side of the home, where the glass is the coldest. Newer windows tend not to have this problem because they are so much more thermally efficient. Looking at the pictures, these look like older vinyl replacement windows, which probably don’t have the argon or other inert gases between the panes that help make modern windows so much more efficient. Also, if you are using a humidifier in the colder months, that would also cause excessive moisture on the glass. One cost-effective way to mitigate this until you are ready to jump into a window replacement project is to apply shrink wrap plastic over the windows. When done properly, this provides a great seal over the window, and the air pocket created prevents condensation.

Advertisement

Mark Philben is the project development manager at Charlie Allen Renovations in Cambridge. Send your questions to homerepair@globe.com. Questions are subject to editing. Subscribe to the Globe’s free real estate newsletter — our weekly digest on buying, selling, and design — at pages.email.bostonglobe.com/AddressSignUp. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @globehomes.